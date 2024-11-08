After a tumultuous presidential election, former President Donald Trump is set to head back to the White House in January for his second term. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, conceded the election in a heartfelt speech made on Nov. 6 at Harris’s alma mater, Howard University in Washington D.C.

Much of Harris’s speech focused on messages of her fight not being over, and that the fight will still be waged in many ways after the election, in polling booths and in the courts, but also in the ways people live their lives, dedicated to building a country full of respect and strength.

“On the campaign, I would often say when we fight, we win. But here’s the thing, sometimes the fight takes a while,” Harris said during her speech. “That doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is don’t ever give up.”

Harris also emphasized to her young supporters that it is OK to feel disappointed, but that she knows it is going to be OK. “To everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves,” Harris said. “This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”

Harris’s speech was a passionate message to encourage Americans to keep fighting for the future that they dreamed of, and also a promise that she will continue this fight as well. But her time in the White House is almost over; after January, the position will transfer over to Senator J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate. So now, many Americans are wondering how Harris will continue this fight after her time as Vice President is over.

There seem to be a few different possibilities for Harris, depending on the path that she wants to take. Here are some of the options that she might utilize in order to continue her fight to make her dreams for America a reality.

Prepare For Another Presidential Run in 2028

This seems to be one of the biggest possibilities for Harris in the upcoming years, and a theory that has already begun to circle around the internet. As Trump will be serving his second term in the White House, the next presidential election in 2028 will feature two non-incumbent candidates, meaning Harris will likely have the opportunity to throw her hat in the ring to become the next Democratic nominee. With her experience already having run a presidential campaign, she may be encouraged to try the race for president one more time.

Run For Legislative Office Again

Harris could remain a voice in politics even after her term as Vice President has ended by running for another political office. California will vote for a new governor during the midterm elections in 2026, and Harris could potentially go out for this race. She also could return to the House or Senate by running for those offices from California as well. She likely will remain outspoken about political issues, and running for these positions could put her in the position to truly continue her fight.

Write (Another) Memoir

Throughout her political career, Harris has made history, becoming the first female vice president, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. And although Harris has already written a book, entitled The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, it was published in 2019, before her time serving as VP. It could be interesting for her to potentially write another book about these experiences, and what she has learned from it all.

Become More Involved In Charity And Humanitarian Causes

With her time not serving in public office, Harris could have more time to devote to causes that are most important to her. This could include getting involved with different charity organizations, speaking out about issues, and urging others to join her and help in whichever cause she could choose, such as abortion access or stricter gun control laws.

Serve On The Supreme Court

Harris has experience in the court system, serving as District Attorney of both San Francisco County and California. Of course, a position on SCOTUS would be difficult to obtain, as the sitting president chooses the next person in line when a Supreme Court justice is ready to retire. Therefore, Harris would likely need a Democratic president to nominate her to the court, and would need them there when one of the justices wishes to retire. The timing of such a move would have to work out perfectly for Harris — maybe it happens before Biden leaves office in January?

Take Some Time For Herself

Harris has been involved in politics since a young age. She spent seven years as the District Attorney of San Francisco, six years as the Attorney General of California, four years as a California Senator, and the past four years as Vice President of the United States. She has given her life to public service, and now, she deserves a break — if she wishes to take one. She will have more time to spend with her family, or simply just relax and take time for herself after a busy campaign season. Plus, taking time to rest could allow her to prepare for whatever she decides to do next, and to continue to bring her all to fighting for the future that she envisions for America.