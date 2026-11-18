It’s no secret that over the last week, the vibes in the U.S. have felt… off. Technological outages kept people from accessing their email and bank accounts. Travelers that were stranded after the Federal Aviation Association’s order to ground all flights. And there’s an overall air of anxiety about why all these things are happening in the first place, fueled by rumors and speculation that abound on the internet. As such, people are starting to prepare for the worst — whatever that may be.

Even government organizations seem to be focusing on prepping for disasters. For the first time, NATO publicly shared its resilience requirements for countries to prepare for a “sustained crisis”— which include stockpiling food, water, and blood. The Pentagon is prepping military bases to keep operating off the grid for at least 90 days in case of a major blackout. Because of all the hubbub, civilians are following suit by gathering gear, making “just in case plans” and — for some of those who are leaning heavily into the dystopia of it all — posting doomsday prep TikToks.

It’s important to note that as of Nov. 18, there is no evidence of an impending blackout or a reported cause for immediate alarm. That said, if there’s one thing the current panic is good for, it’s that it’s serving as a reminder that you can and should take steps to prepare for an emergency of any kind — whether it’s a tech blackout, a severe weather event, or a shelter-in-place situation — should one ever come up. And for college students, that means having an emergency kit on hand.

“College students face a unique challenge with preparedness, since many find themselves living away from home for the first time and don’t have access to emergency gear that may be more readily available at their permanent address,” emergency preparedness expert Timothy Morin tells Her Campus. “Students should concentrate on building a compact ‘go-bag’ that can cover upwards of 72 hours for a storm, power issue, lockdown, or other unplanned disruption.”

Here’s what you should plan to put in your college emergency kit.

Food & Water

Perhaps the most crucial thing to have on hand in a disaster kit is enough food and water. Ready.gov recommends having one gallon of water per person, per day for several days on hand for both sanitation and drinking. The American Red Cross recommends having a three-day supply in the event of an evacuation, and a two-week supply for sheltering in your home. For food, the best course of action is to have a multiple-day supply of non-perishable food.

Philip Farina, founder and chief advisor at security management firm Risky Business, advises getting a head start on collecting food and water, rather than trying to bulk-buy it in a panic. “Start now!” he says. “Begin by adding just a few items every time you go shopping. Don’t be afraid to use store-specific brands to save some money. There are also discount dollar-type stores that can be helpful.” Farina suggests items such as dried beef, nuts, protein bars, peanut butter and jelly, canned fish, soups and stews, and ramen noodles. “Don’t forget a good can opener,” he adds.

Technology

An emergency kit should also include a reliable flashlight with backup batteries on hand, as well as a portable power bank with charging cords for various devices. You should also consider a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, in the event that power, internet, and cell service go down. According to Morin, contacting your loved ones by cell phone during an emergency might prove difficult. “Make it a priority to talk with family and friends in advance to ensure everyone is on the same page regarding your meet up plan,” Morin suggests. “Quite often, the use of phones immediately after or during a prolonged emergency causes towers to become overloaded and it is nearly impossible to reach people by phone.” He also adds a hot tip: “Many cell carriers now allow for satellite texting when cell towers are down. You will see an illustration of a satellite in the top right corner of your cell phone when this feature can be used.”

Farina makes an important distinction about the kind of tech that’ll be helpful in an emergency: “[Have] alkaline battery-powered (not lithium battery) flashlights and headlamps. If the power goes down, you will not be recharging your lithium devices. Radios should also be battery powered or hand crank. A solar charger is a good idea as well.”

Clothing & Shelter

Supplies to make a shelter (such as plastic sheeting and scissors), sleeping bags, and appropriate changes of clothes are also important to have on hand, according to Ready.gov. “Keep sturdy shoes and a warm layer within reach for an overnight evacuation,” Chris Connolly, area vice president at Securitas USA, adds.

Health & Safety

Of course, it wouldn’t be a disaster kit without a first-aid kit. But there’s more than just a sufficient supply of bandages to keep in mind. Morin recommends having all essential information in a physical format in case phones are struggling to find a signal. “Physical copies of critical information (healthcare cards, prescription medication and information, family/friend contact information, etc.) in case the internet or cell towers are down,” he says.

It’s also recommended to have moist towelettes and trash bags, hand sanitizer and soap, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, matches, a fire extinguisher, masks, disinfecting wipes, and all other items needed to keep yourself and your household as safe and as healthy as possible are essential for a potential emergency.