It’s entirely possible that, until it started trending on TikTok, you hadn’t heard the song “Drag Path” by Twenty One Pilots. The reason being is that the song isn’t on any music streaming platform. In a limited-edition release of the duo’s album Breach, titled Breach: Digital Remains, Twenty One Pilots included one never-heard-before song, called “Drag Path.” This edition of the album was only available for a seven-day period between Sept. 12-19, 2025. Since then, the song has been beloved by fans, but has not been officially released to anyone other than those who bought the limited-edition album.

But despite technically being an unreleased song, it has become the key part of a viral trend on TikTok — specifically, the part of the chorus that goes, “A drag path etched in the surface as evidence.” This line is being featured in many TikTok videos, which — more often than not — are actually quite sad. If you haven’t seen this trend, or you aren’t sure what it actually means, you certainly aren’t alone. So, here’s everything you need to know about the “Drag Path” trend, and why these lyrics are being used in so many videos

The first viral video of this trend was seemingly posted by a TikTok user (@am_.03_) in an edit about white spotted puffer fish. “The white spotted pufferfish builds this structure and decorates it with seashells to find a mate🥹🫰…and yes, I made an edit of a fish” the creator wrote in the caption of the video that now has more than 10 million views. This video is quite a literal take on what has now become the meaning of a “drag path.”

Literally, a drag path refers to a marked trail left on the ground by something being dragged. But in this trend, a drag path can also be more figurative — a mark left behind by loss or trauma. Many folks have used this trend to showcase physical marks in their lives left behind by something or someone who has passed away, like the wear from where their loved one may have leaned on the counter doing dishes, or marks left on the front door from their dog jumping up and scratching.

Some videos under this trend are more broad, like one posted by @hektorl0ver captioned “a drag path but it’s the way humans ache to be remembered,” in which the user shows art and ruins from ancient history.

In other videos, some people are posting even more generally about things that they feel plagued by — not necessarily the physical marks left by loss, but the feeling like they aren’t living their life to the fullest. One TikTok user named Tess (@noskcajsset) posted a video captioned, “Drag path but it’s me constantly thinking about leaving everyone I know behind to find a life that feels more like me than this one.”

While this is a really emotional trend, lots of comments on these videos find a positive outlook on the trend. In one video, a commenter (@bectunia) wrote: “Oh to be remembered and loved like this by my family when I’m gone ❤️” Another person (@sociallyuncomfortable) on that same video wrote: “The best legacy to leave is a legacy of love. ❤ I hope your family gets many more ‘drag paths’ of a life well-lived. 🫶🏼”