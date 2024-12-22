Wonder What Games Will Be Played In ‘Squid Game’ Season 2? You’re Not Alone

Since 2021, people have been not-so-patiently waiting for a new season of Squid Game. In the time since the series was originally released, it’s become Netflix’s most-watched show of all time, with 330 million viewers worldwide. After what felt like an eternity, Squid Game Season 2 is right around the corner, as it’ll be hitting Netflix on Dec. 26. But what can we expect to see? The trailer only shows so much, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing some compelling theories that have me on the edge of my seat. Based on the first season, we can expect killer dolls and more murderous children’s games, but that’s only half of it.

Despite not having been released publicly yet, Season 2 of Squid Game has already been nominated for the 82nd annual Golden Globes. Many fans are confused by this turn of events since it might mean that Golden Globe voters got early access to the new season before everyone else. Still, Season 2 has been under lock and key as long as its existence has been known. Now that the trailer has been released, the theories are flowing, especially about what games will appear in Season 2.

In Squid Game’s Season 2 trailer, the infamous “Red Light Green Light” game makes a comeback with the creepy doll. In the show’s Subreddit, the fan theories about the new season’s games are interesting, to say the least. One fan thinks there will be a rendition of “Monkey Bars,” or something to do with heights, the same as the Tug-Of-War game in the first season.

Another theory is that either the third or fourth round will be some version of hide and seek. Another thing fans noticed in the trailer was a carousel. It’s been theorized that one of the games will be something along the lines of a merry-go-round. Reddit user @OnlyTheBLars89 wrote, “The 4th game once again hits on a more personal nostalgic factor and tests friendships. This is where the Carousel is. it’s just one of the many games they can risk to play. (Rumored to be catch the brass ring). There are many games they can try to pass but I bet the Carousel is the “Hail Mary.”

There’s no way of knowing for sure if these theories are true. Unfortunately, fans are just going to have to wait and find out, myself included. But whatever happens in Season 2, we can certainly expect some major twists and turns.