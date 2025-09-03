The second half of Season 2 of Wednesday premiered on Netflix on Sept. 3, and it gave all of the gore, gloom, and chaos to get everyone in the mood for spooky season. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 follow. After a slew of episodes where a newly-powerless Wednesday was forced to rely on the help of others, viewers were fed character development, body swaps, and so much more. But I still have so many questions after the end of the finale.

With Pugsley Addams missing, Wednesday, her parents, and Principal Weems are on the hunt for clues regarding his absence. While Wednesday could usually psychically locate Pugsley with her own psychic abilities, she has no choice but to confer with her mom and grandmother to search for clues. They host a seance, leading them back in time and unveiling secrets of the past.

Turns out, Morticia and Gomez had been involved in Isaac’s death, leading Wednesday to confront her family’s propensity for hiding the truth. Once the pair divulge the history behind Isaac’s first experiment, Wednesday takes matter into her own hands to save her brother and get her powers back.

The finale episode was 48 minutes of suspense, mysteries, and anxiety-inducing thrills. After watching all of Wednesday Season 2, I still have five major questions that I need to see resolved in Season 3.

Will Enid be a werewolf forever?

In order to save Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) from being buried alive by evil Isaac, Agnes rushes to find Enid (Emma Meyers). Enid is listening to a meditation playlist in a lupine cage, trying to stay calm to prevent herself from “wolfing out.” Her mentor and fellow werewolf, Isadora Capri, had explained that since Enid is potentially an Alpha, “wolfing out” during the full moon could entail an irreversible transformation followed by a certain death from being hunted by other wolves — a fate Enid’s rightfully trying to avoid.

Enid rushes to save Wednesday, who has already been underground and trapped in vines for quite a while. Realizing that the only way to garner the strength to free her friend is by “wolfing out,” Enid transforms into her werewolf self. Through this, she is able to save Wednesday, but at the sacrifice of her human form and freedom to roam. Immediately, she runs away to isolate herself, with Agnes only able to track her through wilderness cameras.

At the end of the episode, Wednesday decides to spend her sabbatical finding her friend, taking Uncle Fester and Thing on the road with her. As of right now, it seems impossible that audiences will ever get to see Enid and her rainbow hair again. However, it’s Wednesday we’re talking about — she defeated a serial killer!

Why does Grandma Hester have Aunt Ophelia locked away?

A central character of the season was one that viewers never got to see. Aunt Ophelia, fellow raven akin to Wednesday, has been missing for the long-term since overusing her psychic abilities. It is her sister Moricia Adam’s greatest fear that her daughter is exactly like her long-lost sister, citing many similarities between the two of them as Season 2 played out.

After a season-long power struggle between mother and daughter over the nature of secrets in the Addams family, Morticia gives Wednesday the journal of Aunt Ophelia as a symbol of her trust. While on the journey to find Enid, Wednesday grips the journal and has her first psychic vision of the second half of Season 2. Aunt Ophelia is alive, locked up in a cell.

Later in the finale, we see Aunt Ophelia is actually being held hostage by Grandma Hester, and in red paint (or blood?), Aunt Ophelia is writing the phrase “Wednesday Must Die” in big block letters as Hester checks in on her. Given their psychic connection, audiences are wondering whether this means Wednesday’s fate is looking grim, or if Aunt Ophelia has been locked up because she’s a dangerous person. Either way, I’m eager to see what role she plays in Season 3.

Where are Tyler & Capri going?

Isadora Capri, Nevermore teacher and werewolf, approaches the recently-spared Tyler Galpin as he visits his mother’s grave. Given that the last memories of his mother, Francoise, are that she manipulated, betrayed, and fought him, it’s fair to assess that he’s dealing with a lot of emotions at the moment.

As a male Hyde, Tyler is statistically required to need a master. Even though that has never gotten him anywhere good, it seems that Capri approaching him with the promise of a “pack” was enough for Tyler. Capri reveals that her very own father was a hyde, and it seems that her initial intentions are to help him. Although, who knows if there’s a hidden agenda that will come back to bite Wednesday and co. next season? Most likely.

What Will Happen to Nevermore?

As Agnes says, “Nevermore is never more.” After a brutal fight between Tyler and his mother, Francoise, the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy sustained a great deal of damage. Not to mention, there was the destruction of Iago Tower caused by the explosion of Isaac’s machine, which had to have taken out at least one building nearby. It’s clear that the place is in shambles.

Besides, Nevermore Academy will most likely be having a difficult time finding staff who want to work there. The past two seasons, the principles have met unfortunate endings. In Season 1, Principle Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was murdered by colleague Marilyn Thornhill. In Season 2, Principle Dort (Steve Buscemi) was killed after being crushed by a chandelier. (Although in Dort’s case, it was a well-deserved ending.)

Even though Nevermore is “never more,” it’s a home to Outcasts with supernatural powers. If Isaac can assemble a machine that had been destroyed for decades, I think a few students can figure out how to put everything back together. Still, fans will have to see how the fate of Nevermore plays out.

Will there be a Wednesday‘ Season 3?

Yes, fans can rest well (coffin-style if you’re Wednesday) knowing that there will be a Season 3 of Wednesday. As a credit to the show’s success, Netflix renewed it for a Season 3 before the release of Season 2. Given this news, it makes a great deal of sense why the show left so many questions unanswered.

The show runners seemed to carve out the perfect path for the characters to take in the next one, which will most likely be released in 2027, although there’s no word on the exact timeline. With Wednesday on the road to save Enid, Tyler joining a pack of Hydes with Capri, and Nevermore up in smoke, I can’t wait to see how these plots play out when Season 3 is released.