If you’ve ever downloaded an app and agreed to terms and conditions without reading them, you certainly aren’t alone. Almost everyone is guilty of it as much as they are guilty of skipping flossing (ignore that if you’re my dentist). In all seriousness, terms and conditions are one of those things about the internet that lots of people tend to ignore, despite wondering if maybe they’ve signed away their soul to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. But unfortunately, sometimes it can come back to haunt you, which many are concerned could be the case for those who use CapCut.

ICYMI, CapCut — a video and graphic editing app that is owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company — recently changed its terms of service, and the changes have many users wary of using it going forward. In a now-viral TikTok posted by Mila Holmes, the social media manager describes an update to CapCut’s new terms of service, which now includes the language: “unconditional, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully transferable (including sub-licensable), perpetual, worldwide license to use, modify, adapt, reproduce, make derivative works of, display, publish, transmit, distribute and/or store your User Content for providing the Services for you.” Basically, this means CapCut could have complete and unconditional usage rights to all the content you upload to the app.

While this is scary-sounding language, and there could be some possible dangers to this, these are not completely outlandish terms compared to other apps — to some, it’s actually pretty much standard procedure. But still, many users feel uncomfortable with these new terms, and are looking for alternative tools to edit their video content. If you’re one of those people, here is a list of different video editing tools and apps you might look into if you’re quitting CapCut.

Like CapCut, Davinci Resolve is free. However, it can only be used on MacOS and Windows, as it is just for use on computers rather than your phone.

Adobe Premiere Pro is a user-friendly video editing platform for your computer that may work as a good replacement for CapCut. While it isn’t free to use — it costs around $30 a month — you can get a seven-day free trial to see if you like it well enough to pay for it in the long run.

Unlike the previous two options, Blurrr is an app for your phone, available both in the Android and Apple stores. Described on its website as powerful but easy to use, Blurrr doesn’t seem to have a steep learning curve, meaning you can expect to get back to editing soon after making the switch.

Another mobile platform, Alight Motion is a video editing tool that appears to be pretty easy to use, as it is pretty similar to other editing platforms. But if you’re struggling, there are videos on the app’s website to help you get started and teach you the basic uses of the app.

InShot works for editing both photos and videos, and uses AI editing tools if that’s something you’re comfortable exploring!



A tried and true classic, iMovie is honestly slept on. If 12-year-old me could make movie trailers with it in middle school, you can use it for your TikTok videos.

Another throwback, Video Star is a core memory from my childhood. Super fun to use and definitely nostalgic, Video Star could put a fun twist on your editing sessions.

Vita is a straightforward video editor that is similar to CapCut and is also free. It’s available for both Android and Apple users.

While Videoleap costs $10 a month, it also has a 7-day free trial like Adobe, so you can test it out before investing financially. It also includes AI tools.

Shotcut is not a phone app, but it is a popular choice for easy video editing on your computer. As it’s fairly popular, there are tons of tutorials on how to use it on YouTube.