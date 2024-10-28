Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Tyler, The Creator\'s \'Chromakopia\' album cover
So, Who Exactly Is Featured On Tyler, The Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’?

The day has finally arrived! Tyler, the Creator’s new album, CHROMAKOPIA, dropped on Oct. 28, and so far, there have been many surprises that have come out of the project. The lead up to the CHROMAKOPIA was built around much anticipation on who was going to be featured on the album. Many thought Frank Ocean was going to be on the album, but he sadly didn’t make the cut as a featured artist. However, there are other amazing artists who appeared on the album. 

Showcasing his artistic growth from his previous albums, Tyler enlisted newer and well-established artists for CHROMAKOPIA. To present his versatility, he also included many samples in his songs, with “NOID” being the most notable as it samples the 1977 song “Nizakupanga Ngzo” by Ngozi Family. Coupled with the outstanding production, the featured artists on this album don’t hold back as they match up with Tyler’s unapologetic attitude.

So, who is featured on CHROMAKOPIA? Out of the album’s 14 songs, only six songs have artists featured on them. Those artists include Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q, and Doechii. Remember how fans thought that Frank Ocean was on the song “St. Chroma”? Well, that person turned out to be Daniel Caesar. Similar to Ocean, Caesar also has a distinctive voice that blends well with any type of music and is able to showcase their musicality in a unique way.  

Another song that has fans hyped is “Sticky”, which features GloRilla, Lil Wayne, and Sexyy Red. “Sticky” is one of the most talked-about songs on the album, most likely due to its wonderful pick of featured artists. Many fans took note of the song based on its vibe, production, and overall listening experience.

“THOUGHT I WAS DEAD” is another song fans have been stoked about. Featuring ScHoolBoy Q, the song embodies heavy hip-hop beats and is accompanied by unapologetic lyrics that are more likely targeted toward Tyler’s fans. Many love the song and appreciate the fact that ScHoolBoy Q is featured on it.

Other fans pointed out their favorite songs on the album, with some including the featured artists. 

If you haven’t listened to Tyler’s new album, I encourage you to. It’s a banger!

