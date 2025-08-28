Are you a fan of the Twilight series? The books, the movies? Well, if you are, get excited — the Twilight saga is returning to theaters this fall, giving fans a rare chance to relive the drama of Bella, Edward, and Jacob on the big screen. Nearly two decades after the first film premiered, Twilight still holds its place in pop culture, from the unforgettable soundtrack to the endless Team Jacob vs. Team Edward debates. For longtime fans, it’s the perfect excuse to revisit the nostalgia over vampires and angsty love triangles. If you’re a newer fan, this is your chance to finally experience the franchise the way it is meant to be seen: larger than life in a dark theater. Whether you’re there to swoon, cringe, or laugh at the memes that have yet to die, this limited return is proof that Twilight will never fully leave the cultural spotlight.

The Twilight Saga consists of Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Fans and newcomers will be blessed with these films from Fathom Entertainment in theaters from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, where one movie will be featured on screen per day in order.

In honor of Twilight turning 20, fans are getting more than just the movies back on the big screen. Each screening will come with about 10 minutes of bonus roundtable chats featuring Twilight author Stephenie Meyer herself, plus producer Wyck Godfrey, former Lionsgate executives Gillian Bohrer and Erik Feig, and producer Karen Rosenfelt — aka some of the biggest names who brought Forks to life. The nostalgia doesn’t stop there! Warner Music Group is re-releasing the Twilight, New Moon, and Eclipse soundtracks on Oct. 31 (Halloween, because of course). Plus, for the first time ever, Twilight in Concert is hitting the road, bringing the saga’s legendary music to 60 cities across the U.S from Sept. 12 to Nov. 30. The tour kicks off in Spokane, Washington, hitting cities like Portland, Seattle, and San Jose before traveling to other regions, including the Southwest and East Coast. You can find all the exact concert dates and locations on Ticketmaster.com.

Unfortunately, fans have yet to hear from Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, or Taylor Lautner in regards to the re-release, leaving us fans to swoon, laugh, and fangirl all by ourselves. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, or just curious about the hype, it’s time to grab your popcorn and relive the Twilight saga like never before.