The inauguration of Donald Trump took place on Jan. 20, and in tradition, his whole family was also there to support him and watch him be sworn in. Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, stood there right at his side, but the first thing that viewers of the ceremony noticed was what she is wearing. The event definitely had a business formal dress code, with most attendees wearing suits and coats (even though it had been moved indoors). But Melania was been shown wearing a navy coat and a striking navy and white hat that covered her eyes. And the viewers of the ceremony definitely had a lot to say about it.

Mrs. Trump’s outfit was designed by American designer Adam Lippes, and her hat was by American designer Eric Javits. (Notably, Trump’s hat was so big that her husband couldn’t get close enough to kiss her during the inauguration ceremony.) In a statement to Vanity Fair, designer Adam Lippes said, “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.” The brand recently opened a new store in Palm Beach, Florida, near President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Lippes has also previously dressed former first ladies Jill Biden and Michelle Obama.

Viewers of the inauguration ceremony definitely had a lot to say about Mrs. Trump’s dark ensemble — especially comparing it to classic funeral attire. One person wrote, “It is actually an odd choice of dress. Just add a face veil, and Melania is wearing a funeral outfit. There have been some strange visuals around this whole thing, doesn’t fill me with enthusiasm.” Another person said, “Melania wearing her funeral outfit Very fitting for this day. We are all in mourning for America.”

melania trump wearing a funeral outfit to the inauguration says it all. pic.twitter.com/6pPKZu929T — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) January 20, 2025

It is actually an odd choice of dress. Just add a face veil, and Melania is wearing a funeral outfit. There have been some strange visuals around this whole thing, doesn’t fill me with enthusiasm — 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕪 (@gnarlybambino) January 20, 2025

Wasn’t expecting Melania in the practically all black coat & hat. First lady’s wardrobes on this day are particularly symbolic — speaking to, embodying & communicating languages of hope, optimism, etc., through color & design. This isn’t giving that at all, it’s giving somber. — Denise Anita Hill (@deniseanita) January 20, 2025

Mrs. Trump’s outfit is a big departure from her Inauguration Day outfit from 2017, where she wore a light blue Ralph Lauren suit that many likened to the late Jackie Kennedy. She accessorized the look with gloves of the same shade of blue and a pair of diamond earrings.

Before the formal inauguration ceremony at the Capitol, Mrs. Trump accompanied President Trump to a prayer service at St. John’s Church, so that event could have played a part in her outfit choice. However, the couple took part in the same service in 2017 when she donned her Ralph Lauren look, so maybe not. We may never know the true meaning or motive behind the now-first lady’s Inauguration Day outfit, so the interpretation is all up to you. All I know is that I’ll be paying close attention to Trump’s looks as she spends her first few weeks in the White House.