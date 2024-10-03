The year 2024 has not only been the year of romance shows but surprisingly, the year of unexpected celebrity cameos. Leading up to the Oct. 3 release of Heartstopper Season 3, fans of Alice Oseman’s beloved book series were highly anticipating the third installment of the hit Netflix series. It’s no surprise that Season 3 of Heartstopper has all the things fans love: a Gen Z-centric soundtrack, sweet moments between all of the couples, and even a cameo from the internet’s British boyfriend, Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey. And dearest reader, it’s safe to say the people are absolutely *obsessed* with this surprise appearance.

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Heartstopper Season 3 follow. Although Bailey’s cameo in Season 3 was teased by Netflix back in April 2024, many were still beyond excited to see him step into the Heartstopper universe. Bailey plays Jack Maddox, Charlie’s favorite English historian and scholar, who also happens to be fampus on social media. For Charlie’s birthday, Nick surprises him with tickets to attend Maddox’s book reading and meet him in person, and let’s just say Charlie wasn’t the only one starstruck by Maddox’s looks, brains, and overall vibe — fans also immediately took to Twitter — also known as X — to fangirl over the exciting moment.

Despite Bailey’s brief appearance, Heartstopper fans couldn’t help but swoon over his performance (and oh-so-good looks) in the show.

Not only are fans talking about Bailey’s cameo, but the internet can’t stop talking about Nick’s flustered reaction to meeting the one and only Jack Maddox. So cute!

Heartstopper Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.