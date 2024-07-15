Here’s Where Trump’s VP Pick J.D. Vance Stands On Key Gen Z Issues

The Republican National Convention wasted no time making some big announcements. On the first day of the convention, July 15, the RNC formally announced Donald Trump as the Republican party’s official nominee for the 2024 presidential election. After that, the next step was announcing his running mate: relative newcomer to the political world — and previously outspoken Trump critic — J.D. Vance.

This move might seem like a bit of a surprise to some. When I say Vance was once a “critic” of Trump, I’m talking about Vance previously calling Trump “reprehensible,” an “idiot,” and “cultural heroin.” However, Vance has changed his tune in recent years, fully embracing Trump and even claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Like Trump, Vance had an unconventional journey to politics: He made a name for himself as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, eventually writing a memoir called Hillbilly Elegy about his time growing up in Middletown, Ohio, and his eventual financial success. This book faced heavy backlash from historians and journalists over his description of Appalachia and the people who live there. The memoir’s eponymous film adaptation, which dropped on Netflix in November 2020, received a mix of award nominations, from Oscars all the way down to Razzies — which is actually, in some ways, a parallel to how the U.S. is divided on his appointment as Trump’s running mate.

In announcing him as his VP pick, Trump called Vance “the person best suited” for the job on his social media platform Truth Social. Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lindsey Graham praised the appointment on social media.

On the left, many are deeply unhappy with the pick. “J.D. Vance has made clear he opposes everything Gen Z stands for,” Marianna Pecora, communications director for the progressive advocacy org Voters of Tomorrow, said in a press release on July 15. “Vance has denied the climate crisis, gun violence epidemic, and election results.”

With 41 million members of Gen Z eligible to vote in the 2024 election, it’s crucial that young voters are well-informed about the candidates on the ballot. Here’s where Vance stands on some of the most important issues Gen Zers care about.

Reproductive Rights

According to a 2024 Her Campus survey, reproductive rights is the No. 1 issue Gen Zers care about in the 2024 election. So, what does the new Republican VP pick think about abortion? He largely opposes it, according to the New York Times. According to NYT, while Vance does not currently support a national abortion ban, when Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, Vance praised the Supreme Court’s decision, and even ran for Senate that year with a section of his campaign website reading simply: “End Abortion.”

Gun Violence

According to the aforementioned 2024 Her Campus election survey, gun control is the No. 2 issue Gen Zers care about in the 2024 election. Vance stands in opposition to much of the youth’s growing demand for stricter gun laws. Earlier in 2024, he called the effort to ban bump stocks (devices that can be attached to semi automatic firearms, enabling them to shoot bullets more rapidly) a “huge distraction.” Vance told reporters ﻿“I think that we have to ask ourselves: What is the real gun violence problem in this country, and are we legislating in a way that solves fake problems? Or solves real problems?”

For further context, the National Rifle Association released a statement applauding Vance’s appointment to Trump’s ticket.

Climate Change

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to a 2023 Her Campus survey about the election, climate change ranked among the Top 5 issues Gen Zers care most about. Vance, on the other hand, doesn’t feel the same. Vance has downplayed and even denied the global climate crisis. In July 2022, in response to a conservative radio talk show host saying he didn’t think there was a climate crisis, Vance responded, “No, I don’t think there is, either,” adding, “And even if there was a climate crisis, I don’t know how the way to solve it is to buy more Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles. The whole EV thing is a scam, right?”

According to NYT, Vance is a proponent of the oil and gas industry and has expressed his opposition toward wind and solar energy.

Foreign Policy

The Israel-Hamas war is listed as another Top 5 concern among Gen Zers in Her Campus’s 2024 survey — and Vance has also weighed in heavily on that topic. According to The Hill, opposes Biden’s handling of the U.S. involvement in the conflict and has called for Israel to “finish the job” against Hamas.

On another front, Vance has shared that he opposes U.S. support of Ukraine. “I think it’s ridiculous that we’re focused on this border in Ukraine,” he said in a 2022 podcast interview with Trump ally Steve Bannon. “I’ve got to be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.”

Project 2025

The conservative plan for the next four years if a Republican president is elected has gone viral in recent weeks, with many bringing awareness to some of the most controversial proposals listed in the nearly 900-page document, including implementing stronger immigration policies, dismantling the Department of Education, repealing legislation that supports single parents and LGBTQ+ marriages.

As such, many political leaders have addressed concerns around Project 2025. Here’s what Vance had to say: “I’ve reviewed a lot of [Project 2025],” he said in a Newsmax interview. “There’s some good ideas in there, there’s some things that I disagree with.”

Leading Trump VP contender Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) praises Project 2025: “Most Americans couldn’t care less about Project 2025. There are some good ideas in there.” pic.twitter.com/Z4NSm7mETw — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) July 11, 2024

Vance has also spoken on many more topics relevant to Gen Z, and in the coming weeks and months, more of Vance’s viewpoints on key issues are sure to come to light. In the meantime, for more on Her Campus’s content surrounding the 2024 election, check out our Election hub here.