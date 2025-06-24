IMO, Trump’s 22-Year-Old Counterterrorist Pick Isn’t A Win For Gen Z

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a common sentiment among people in their early 20s: We deserve a seat at the table, ageism be damned. I absolutely agree. As a 21-year-old, I’ve watched people my age thrive as nurses, reporters, and teachers. I personally have led organizations through crises, handled high-stakes situations, and committed myself to making the change that I want to see in the world. Simply put: Young adults are capable of serious and meaningful work.

But that doesn’t mean we should be considered for all important jobs, especially not the ones that require levels of experience and expertise we just don’t have. There’s a difference between taken seriously and being handed the keys to a door we’re not equipped to open. And giving a 22-year-old power over our country’s national security? That decision doesn’t seem to have anything to do with merit, skill, or potential — but rather, it seems to be a decision based on unyielding political loyalty. Start ‘em young, right?

Yes, I’m talking about Thomas Fugate. If you’re not familiar, let me break it down:

Fugate, 22, is a former gardener and grocery store employee. He attended UT San Antonio, where he studied politics and law and graduated in 2024. According to his LinkedIn, the majority of his leadership experience comes from Model UN and an internship with the Heritage Foundation, the far-right think tank responsible for Project 2025. He’s also a MAGA fanboy.

Most recently, Fugate was appointed by the Trump administration to be a “special assistant” in the Department of Homeland Security, given the responsibility to lead the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships office, or CP3.

CP3 is the Department of Homeland Security’s division that was originally geared toward preventing terrorism and targeted violence such as school shootings. In 2024, it was responsible for an $18 million grant program meant to help communities target hate-fueled violence. However, it has since sharply shifted gears and expanded to “drug cartels,” reflecting the Trump administration’s laser-focus on immigration. According to a June 4 report from ProPublica, Fugate’s CP3 duties were tacked onto his existing role as an Immigration & Border Security office aide.

New: One year out of college and with no apparent national security expertise, Thomas Fugate is the Department of Homeland Security official tasked with overseeing the government’s main hub for combating violent extremism. https://t.co/N4ewx5VDsK — ProPublica (@propublica) June 4, 2025

Since ProPublica’s report came out, many have dragged the Trump administration for this decision, pointing out how young Fugate is. “Donald Trump in his infinite wisdom has put this man in charge of [roles at] Homeland Security,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said on her June 23 show. “Feast your eyes. He’s 22-years-old, one year out of college.”

I’m not afraid to say it: Fugate’s age and minimal experience should not disqualify him from holding positions that matter — in fact, I’m a firm believer that experience in the real world is the best way to actually grow into your career. It goes right along with the current dilemma many college grads are currently facing in the job market: How am I supposed to get work experience if all these roles require me to already have experience to begin with?

The fact that Fugate only recently graduated college is not the real issue here. What really bothers me is the Trump administration’s willingness to hire someone so new and inexperienced into such a crucial role, during a time when the country’s need for safety and security is so high. In the past couple of months, there have been multiple hate-fueled attacks across the U.S., including a high-profile car bombing in California; the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog Gilbert; and the killing of two Israeli embassy aides in Washington. It’s disturbing to see the Trump administration leave our persistent domestic terrorism issues in the hands of a 22-year-old with no real expertise to speak of — and it’s deeply careless.

According to ProPublica’s report, people familiar with CP3 say that someone as new to the field as Fugate usually wouldn’t have even gotten an interview offer for a junior-level position. Now, though, he seemingly breezed into the role. “Due to his success, he has been temporarily given additional leadership responsibilities in the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships office,” a Department of Homeland Security official wrote in an email to ProPublica. “This is a credit to his work ethic and success on the job.”

Frankly this is a lot to put on the shoulders of a 22-year-old who just graduated college. No matter how much the Trump administration cites Fugate’s work ethic and performance to defend his appointment, there’s no getting around it: This is not Model UN. This is real-life national security. Fugate doesn’t get to pack up and walk home at the end of the day, knowing his actions and decisions don’t actually have any real-life consequences.

Of course, the fact that CP3 is dealing with domestic terrorism way less than it used to means Fugate’s new role may not have as much of an impact as it once could have. But that’s not much of a consolation, is it?

Overall, this isn’t a story about how far one can go based solely on their talent and ambition, no matter the age. As someone who has begged adults to take her seriously time and time again, I understand how one might see Fugate’s appointment as a win for young people everywhere — but IMO, this isn’t a win for anybody.