Travis Kelce Has *Major* Heart-Eyes For Taylor Swift & My Heart Is Actually Melting

Y’all, I think Travis Kelce has officially found “the one.” After appearing onstage during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London on June 23, Kelce opened up about falling for the singer and it was *so* adorable.

On the June 24 episode of Barstool Sports’ podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, Kelce elaborated upon how Swift captured his heart. He described how she “understands situations,” referencing his team taking home the 2024 Super Bowl win. Kelce said, “She’s very self-aware. And I think that’s why I really started really falling for her was how genuine she is around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.” My heart is melting.

Kelce also discussed how he wants to keep things private, but he also doesn’t want to keep their relationship a secret. “I’m not here to hide anything,” he stated. “That’s my girl, that’s my lady…and I’m proud of that.”

Another point of discussion in the interview was the pair’s support of one another’s passions and respective careers. Kelce recalled Swift’s first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023. At the game, Swift decided against security when attending, and instead “walked right through the front door,” allowing herself to be fully immersed in the bustle of a football game. Kelce recalled Swift sharing that she just wanted to be “around family and friends and experience this with everybody.” Kelce reflected on that, saying she “won” him over “with that one.”

Kelce also talked about his experience with Swift’s Eras Tour, describing the concerts as “electric.” He opened up about watching her perform, saying, “She’s having fun up there, so it’s like I can enjoy seeing her in her element, killing it on stage and I love the show…she’s got bangers.”

Kelce even made his Eras Tour stage debut on June 23. Swift referred to it in her June 24 Instagram post, reflecting on her London shows. In the caption, she wrote, “And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut.” Tay, we all were.

This smitten couple has captured the hearts of fans and each other. Who isn’t a huge fan of Tayvis?