Celebrate The Release Of ‘TTPD’ With These IG Captions

Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department is out, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of y’all took off of work to celebrate. It’s a national holiday, after all. But, with the release of the album, it’s only fitting to post some sepia-toned selfies with a good Taylor Swift caption. Luckily, there are so many Tortured Poets Department Instagram captions to choose from.

ICYMI, on April 19, Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced back in early 2024. The album features Post Malone and Florence + The Machine, and was produced with the help of Swift’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff. As for the lyrics, all of them were written by Swift with the help of the featured artists, Antonoff, and other collaborators. And, no surprise here, they make great Instagram captions. With songs like “Florida!!!” and “The Manuscript,” Swift’s writing on The Tortured Poets Department is, fittingly, poetic AF.

So, if you’re a Swiftie, or getting over a four-week situationship with the frontman of an indie-rock band, this one is for you. Grab your camera, find some moody lighting, and live your best 2024 Taylor Swift fantasy. Here are 60 Tortured Poets Department lyrics to use as Instagram captions.

I love you, it’s ruining my life. For only a fortnight. And for a fortnight, there we were, forever running. Who’s gonna hold you like me? I’m queen of sand castles he destroys. Once I fix me, he’s gonna miss me. For a moment, I knew cosmic love. F*ck it if I can’t have him. Down bad. ‘Cause f*ck it, I was in love. So long, London. Stitches undone. Too high a horse for a simple girl. I know he’s crazy, but he’s the one I want. I’m havin’ his baby… no, I’m not, but you should see your faces. Fresh out the slammer. Pretty baby. I’ve got some regrets, I’ll bury them in Florida. Am I bad or mad or wise? How can I be guilty as sin?

I choose you and me religiously. Who’s afraid of little old me? You don’t get to tell me about sad. I can fix him (no really, I can). I wish I could unrecall how we almost had it all. ‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart. Lights, camera, b*tch, smile. Could someone give a message to the smallest man who ever lived? You are what you did. Who are we to fight thе alchemy? Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team. Half moonshinе, a full eclipse. Promise to be dazzling. Old habits die screaming. I’m poison either way. She’s the albatross. Cross your thoughtless heart. Cooler in theory. Say you’ll always wonder. We hereby conduct this post-mortem.