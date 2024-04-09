Taylor Swift Teased New Lyrics, But What ‘TTPD’ Song Are They From?

While most of us were preoccupied with the solar eclipse on April 8, Taylor Swift was up to her usual scheming. Swift took to Instagram Stories to share what appears to be eclipse-themed lyrics from her upcoming album, and fans are already sharing their theories on what the Tortured Poets Department lyric leak means. Can the release date come any sooner?

ICYMI, Taylor Swift announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) at the 2024 Grammys. Almost instantly, the internet went absolutely wild with fan theories — and I don’t blame them. Since then, Swifties have been eagerly awaiting new information about the album. Let’s just say, Mother is keeping them fed.

On April 9, Swift’s story showed a link to preorder the album with a video of a typewriter typing out the following lyrics: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips. Half moonshine, full eclipse.” Of course, Swift would choose to release these lyrics at the exact time of the 2024 total solar eclipse — because as we know, she’s a “Mastermind.” (See what I did there?)

Swifties didn’t miss a second in connecting this brilliant timing either. Already, countless fans have taken to X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok to share their reactions to the lyric drop.

Well this eclipses any pun we were about to post. 🌚 #TSTTPD https://t.co/PTWtDQP87V pic.twitter.com/ZY6lauQtjf — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 8, 2024

Fans are also speculating which track these lyrics could be from and what they mean. So far, many Switifies are guessing these lyrics are from “Clara Bow.” However, “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” and “Florida” have also made it into the top choices as well.

Here’s my interpretation of the lyrics that no one asked for but I’m gonna tell u anyways:



She can make the crowd do anything and believe anything. She had the crowd believing she was moonshine (happy; lit up and bright), but really she was a full eclipse (sad; something was… — holls ⸆⸉ (@holltoleratesit) April 8, 2024

half moonshine… full eclipse



basically saying their love was golden and it suddenly turned into white/darkness (TTPD color and Midnights) HER MIND OMGGG pic.twitter.com/hvpWRwevFy — K E I T H ✨ (@thegodlore) April 8, 2024

Personally, I’m banking on it being from “Florida” because it features Florence + The Machine. The lunar lyrics are definitely giving Florence vibes and I can totally see this being a part of the track.

Later, Swift shared exclusive playlists with Apple Music that categorized songs from her discography into the five stages of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Each playlist includes a message from Swift explaining the choices she made for each mix. (Blondie is really giving us the best content this week!)

TTPD releases in less than two weeks (April 19) and I can’t help but wonder if Swift has more surprises in store for us as we continue the countdown.