Tom Holland Is The Ultimate Supportive BF & This Interview Proves It

Hollywood’s favorite couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have *officially* melted the hearts of all their fans. The beloved celeb couple have been together since July 2021 but had been sparking relationship rumors years prior due to their roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and their public support of each other online. Needless to say, the couple has had fans swooning since their on-screen kiss in 2019. Though the couple often keeps their relationship private, Holland shared a sweet detail about their romance that could make anyone’s heart melt.

On Jan. 2, Holland appeared on the January-February 2025 cover of Men’s Health, where he revealed why he often isn’t spotted alongside Zendaya on red carpets. The last time the two were seen together on the red carpet was the 2021 premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in L.A. Needless to say, it’s been a while since they graced a red carpet side by side.

In his Men’s Health feature, Holland shared that he purposefully isn’t seen with Zendaya on the red carpet, and shared the super sweet reason why. “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he said, making it clear that he’s fully allowing Zendaya to revel in the limelight. A boyfriend who lets his girlfriend shine is *definitely* a keeper. Holland also highlighted that he’s recently in Cornwall, located on the southern English coast, with Zendaya and his family.

Holland went on to shed light on the reality of dating as a celebrity. He shared that going out – whether alone or with the actress – entails a few calls to ensure privacy. “It’s booked in advance, we sort it all out, we call ahead to the theater and make sure we can get somewhere private,” he said.

The couple was last spotted together at the launch of Holland’s non-alcoholic beer line, Bero, in NYC on Oct. 24. The two were both seen wearing matching Burgundy outfits, walking hand-in-hand during the event at Nine Orchard. Though Holland and Zendaya are private, they are *always* supporting each other.

@zendayaafr I imagine how proud Zendaya must be of him,turning his struggle with alcohol into a success and now enjoying his own non-alcoholic beer together in peace 🥹 #zendaya #romholland @BERO #bero ♬ original sound – delaudios

The next time fans can anticipate a red carpet cameo from the couple will be when Spider-Man 4 comes out, which will begin filming in the summer of 2025. The film is expected to premiere in July 2026 and will (hopefully) feature a Tomdaya appearance on the red carpet.