Tom Holland and Zendaya are a fan-fav celeb couple who keep their relationship on the down-low. While we’ll get a few public appearances here and there, the pair keep the details of their blossoming romance to themselves. However, there have been updates coming out about Zendaya and Holland’s ‘ship and the latest one seems pretty promising y’all!

On July 18, a source told Us Weekly that Zendaya and Holland “are the real deal.” As for how the couple’s romance has been holding up lately, the insider said, “They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.” The source also noted that “they’re each other’s biggest supporters” and that “they ‘get’ each other.” Name a cuter friends-to-lovers celeb couple? I’ll wait.

Even the couple’s families are “all in” on their relationship and “think that they’re perfect together.” So yeah, we’re all on the same page. Zendaya was even spotted at Wimbledon accompanied by her and Holland’s moms on July 13.

In the age of celebrity breakups, it’s good to know that Zendaya and Holland are still going strong.

In case you need a refresher, the pair’s relationship was confirmed in 2021 even though romance rumors surrounding the two first sparked in 2016 when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. What gave their relationship away? PDA-filled photos of the two of them in Holland’s car in July 2021. Since their romance was confirmed, the couple has stolen the hearts of fans everywhere. I mean, name a more iconic and powerful pairing (spoiler alert: you can’t).

Since then, Zendaya and Holland have only spoken highly of each other in the media — while keeping the intimate details of their relationship to themselves.

In the April 2024 edition of Vogue, Zendaya touched on her boyfriend and how he handled his rapid rise to fame. “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she said. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.” Zendaya also talked about Holland’s London production of Romeo & Juliet that premiered in May, saying that she “could not be more proud” and that she’d try to see “as many shows” as she possibly can. We love a supportive GF!

Of course, many are wondering about the next steps for the couple and if we can anticipate a Spider-Man themed wedding any time soon.

The latest update there is in regards to a potential engagement came from People in April 2024. A source told the outlet, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.” But in typical Tomdaya fashion, we likely won’t find out when they tie the knot until after it happens. “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” the source added.

There’s no telling what’s next for this beloved celeb couple, but for the time being, they are each other’s biggest supporters and it’s adorable to watch their love story unfold.