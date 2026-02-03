A photo appears while you’re scrolling through your Instagram Stories: It’s a close-up selfie of a man with half of his face in the frame — hoodie’d and curled up under the sheets with the caption “OK, major move… From the couch back to bed… This is what Sunday is all about,” accompanied by one too many winking tongue-out emojis. No, this isn’t a post from that one Hinge match you forgot to unfollow, or the guy who used to love giving out TBHs well into high school. Instead, it’s seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet since Feb. 1, then you’ve likely seen the screenshots of Brady’s Instagram Stories, where he spent the Sunday updating his 15.4 million followers about his various lounging locations. It all started with a selfie of the NFL commentator captioned, “So this is what you do on a Sunday” followed by a thinking emoji, several cry-laughing emojis, and a few dreaded “100” emojis — you know the one. (To make matters even funnier, Brady also chose to set the post to the tune of “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. I’m not kidding.) Then, Brady posted another selfie that documented his move back to bed. Our lazy Sundays look the same, Tom.

The internet immediately began memeing the posts, with many saying Brady’s Instagram Stories were reminiscent of the days when you constantly posted selfies with random updates to get your crush’s attention. One X/Twitter user reposted the photos, saying, “even tom brady is not immune to posting like a teenage girl to get his sneaky links attention,” and another wrote, “I hope that the girl that Tom Brady wanted to watch his story and reply did.”

Needless to say, the posts have become a viral moment.

hang tom brady’s ig stories in the louvre and im not kidding pic.twitter.com/RgmvjFx2cP — grace (@grace_eliz1) February 2, 2026

tom brady's instagram stories are frying me he's posted up like a high school girl — meg (@b9rreaux) February 2, 2026

He’s in his basic white girl era. Let him live. https://t.co/2LuCueSY4e — Emily ™ (@emily_tweets) February 2, 2026

posting like a high schooler in 2015 on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/96i0TuveU7 — cass ☆ (@vaporsupremacy) February 2, 2026

Apparently, the thirst trap was working for some.

Ok I’m into Tom Brady rn, those goofy pics are cute — unihtahtol🍯 (@unihtahto) February 2, 2026

This wasn’t the first time Brady took to his Instagram Stories to unleash his inner diva. In fact, it kind of seems like this is something he just does. A lot. Like, there was once a time when he posted himself lounging by the pool and saying he was having a pool party, asking “Where is everyone??” with winking tongue-out emojis.

Tom Brady relaxing by his outdoor kitchen and pool in his new Miami mansion 😎☀️



📸: his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/TNuz83WFTQ — Tom Brady Updates (@tombradymedia) March 8, 2024

Or, the time he posted the view from his backyard on his Instagram Story after being spotted with Alix Earle in St. Barths.

Tom Brady just posting like normal on his IG story lol pic.twitter.com/U3JeYDrQMh — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) January 1, 2026

Truthfully, there are about a million worse things that someone could post on their Instagram Stories. So, if the NFL G.O.A.T wants to post a little smize moment, far be it from me to judge. Ah, celebrities — sometimes, they’re just like us… at age 15, that is.