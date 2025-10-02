Swifties, it’s showtime. It’s official — release week for The Life of a Showgirl has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate than by channeling Taylor Swift herself this Halloween? If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that Swift is the mastermind behind everything–including your costume inspiration.
If you’re feeling eager to embrace the sparkle of this brand-new era and are feeling drawn to album-inspired looks, there are endless possibilities for this upcoming Halloween season. If you’re loving the bold theatrics of this era, dripping in sequins, feathered accents, and bold makeup (including an iconic red lip), I’ve got you covered. Or, if you’re searching for a more subtle nod to this album and era, this list has absolute must-buys from this era. This list is inspired by Swift’s color palette of rich oranges, vibrant greens, and shimmery metallics that perfectly encapsulate the aesthetic of TLOAS.
So whether you’re going to a haunted house or singing along at a Taylor Swift-themed costume party, these looks will guarantee you’ll be the star of the show. This list has all of the inspiration one could possibly need for this upcoming spooky season. If you’re loving everything orange, green, and glitzy, these TLOAS-inspired Halloween costumes are the way to go. And, don’t worry, there’s always room for an encore.
- Showgirl-Inspired Look
Swift’s aesthetic for this album is filled with many jeweled bodysuits, and the album cover is no exception. Purchase any glittery and sparkly bodysuit of your choice to capture her Ophelia-inspired look.
- “It’s Frightening” Edition
When hasn’t Taylor Swift spoiled her fans with vinyl releases with all-new pictures? In the “It’s Frightening” edition, Swift is wearing a black bodysuit accessorized with fishnet tights and black heels. If you really want to capture her look, slick back your hair!
- Silvered-Up Showgirl
In the “It’s Beautiful” cover variant, Swift is wearing a silver jeweled bodysuit with a matching headpiece. Add a smokey eye, and ta-da! The look is complete.
- Shiny Bug Era
If you want to encapsulate the look of the ”Shiny Bug” vinyl variant, you’ll want to wear a burgundy jeweled body suit (as well as some gloves, in case your bodysuit comes without sleeves).
- Director Taylor
This isn’t the first time Swift has sat in the director’s chair (and looked great while doing it). If you want a break from the bodysuits, wear a black tee, black blazer, and some straight-leg jeans to complete the look (and while you’re at it, add a megaphone.)
- Engaged Era
It’s a love story, baby just say yes! Looking for a cute couples costume? Use Tayvis’s engagement photos for some inspo. You can purchase Swift’s iconic Ralph Lauren dress, or just a striped dress. If you’re looking to dress as Travis, all you’ll need is a navy button down and some white shorts.
- Party of a Showgirl
The poster for the Official Release Party of a Showgirl is nothing short of iconic. If you want a costume that assures everyone’s eyes are on you, this is the way to go. You’ll want a bright red headpiece to complement a bedazzled bra and feathered jacket.
- New Heights
Another low-key, easy couples costume idea from this era is from Swift’s podcast appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. You’ll need black headphones, a tan skirt, and a white button-down shirt. If you’re dressing as Travis, you’ll need a matching pair of headphones and a blue crewneck of your choice.
- Summertime Spritz
If you love all things pink and shimmery, this one’s for you. In Swift’s promo for her Target-exclusive “Summertime Spritz” pink shimmer vinyl, she dons a light pink corset, a feather headpiece, and black mini shorts.
- Eras Tour Orange Bodysuit
Missing the Eras Tour? Pay tribute to it by wearing an orange bodysuit and channeling your inner Swift. Maybe even add a microphone and sing a song or two!
- Orange & Mint Moment
Want to just channel the iconic color scheme of the album cover? Pair together a sequined orange top and some sparkly green bottoms. Maybe even add some orange and mint eye makeup to make the look even more glamorous. After all, what’s more TLOAS than that?
- Baby, That’s Show Business
If you’re searching for yet another showgirl-inspired look, Swift’s “Baby, That’s Show Business” vinyl cover perfectly encapsulates that vibe. You’ll need a gold bra, some bedazzled bottoms, a choker, and a glamorous headpiece of your choosing.