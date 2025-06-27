The Memes Of Tiny Chef After His Show’s Cancellation Are Heartbreaking

Crying over the cancellation of a children’s show was NOT on my 2025 bingo card, but one little fuzzy green character has the internet devastated. The Tiny Chef is the stop-motion-animated star of the Nickelodeon show The Tiny Chef Show, in which he cooks plant-based dishes from his tree stump home, joined by a robot named Olly, a snail named Henry, and a caterpillar named Ruby. Sounds adorable, right? Just as a new, older demographic was introduced to this lovable character, he was hit with bad news: The show is being canceled.

The Tiny Chef Show posted an unsuspecting video on its Instagram account, showing the Tiny Chef happily cleaning his house and singing, wearing his signature chef’s hat and striped apron. He receives a phone call from Nickelodeon, which he cheerfully answers, exclaiming, “Ready to cook up some more episodes? I have a million ideas!” before he is interrupted. The Tiny Chef gasps, lip quivering and teary-eyed, as he finds out that his show has been canceled. In disbelief, the chef protests, explaining that he has ideas, and shows concern for his friends. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to reverse the decision. After the call ends, he sits down on his bed and sobs, a drastic change in tone from the start of the video.

Though many fans have just come to know the Tiny Chef, they are already feeling heartbroken for this imaginary cook. Many of the chef’s new fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and protest the show’s cancellation, calling on Nickelodeon to save The Tiny Chef Show. The original Instagram Reels post has over 3.5 million views, and a repost by an X/Twitter user has amassed a whopping 112 million views, with the caption, “Oh. Nickelodeon BROKE this man.” Needless to say, the Tiny Chef has quickly accumulated an army of supporters.

The news has prompted many to discover more about the loveable chef, causing even more people to rally behind him.

i think us Drag Race fans need to rally behind The Tiny Chef Show bc the main character, Cheffy, is literally a RuPaul stan 😭 https://t.co/xnZAB9M6z1 pic.twitter.com/DN4RjiaTB9 — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) June 25, 2025

Everything important has been said about this video already, but I haven't seen anyone mention that Tiny Chef is singing "Not Like Us" at the start



I looked into it and he does it again in another vid



Drake isn't safe anywhere lmao https://t.co/IUzVdMNmfb pic.twitter.com/PPRJCmi826 — Kal – 🇵🇸 (@Kalzoni_) June 25, 2025

Okay this is getting a bit of traction. Here’s more info about tiny chef. The weight part 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/iiANVtceLD — Coconi 喵 (@Coconi_z) June 26, 2025

He may be marketed towards children, but after the recent news, so many adults are becoming Tiny Chef stans.

I've only known tiny chef for a minute and 16 seconds but I'm prepared to fight god for him, Nickelodeon must pay https://t.co/aEd4Es58QT — Spoon Shark (@Art0408Spoon) June 24, 2025

I've never heard of you Tiny Chef, but I weep genuine tears for you. https://t.co/mZqUGbSOg5 — MaxOKE (@MaxOKE_) June 25, 2025

nickelodeon please give tiny chef his show back please i’m in absolute shambles https://t.co/W6Sy9y375W pic.twitter.com/kRhgTEjnMh — graveyardlettuce ⚰️🦇 (@grave_lettuce) June 25, 2025

Whoever made the decision to cancel Tiny Chef should be fired because this is some of the best content on the internet. pic.twitter.com/TNQzQleRKw — Sarah with an h (@SarahDoesKC) June 25, 2025

Mind you months ago Tiny Chef won Nickelodeon their SECOND EMMY for this show https://t.co/L94WPzoqKv pic.twitter.com/2zL6FIOeBf — The Intersectional Anansesem (@ElderTrinadad) June 25, 2025

But all hope isn’t lost just yet! The creators of the show made a follow-up post on Instagram, sharing, “Cheffy is ok he’s just feeling his feels and says music helps him process his emotions.” They also added that fans can follow the link in their bio to support continued Tiny Chef content, through subscribing to his YouTube channel and engaging with his social media platforms.