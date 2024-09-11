All eyes are on the Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will meet in their first debate on Oct. 1, 2024. The debate, which will be hosted by CBS and take place in New York City, is highly anticipated, as it will be the first time that we get to see these two vice presidential candidates go face to face on hot-button issues.

In mid-August, after both Walz and Vance were announced as the Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees, respectively, they each took to X to accept the invitations from CBS to participate in this debate, and after considering a choice of date options, agreed on Oct. 1. (Vance had also proposed another debate for Sept. 18 with CNN, but Michael Tyler, communications director for the Harris-Walz campaign, said Walz would only be participating in the Oct. 1 debate.) The debate will be moderated by news anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. A start time has not yet been announced.

Hopefully, this debate will allow these candidates to discuss the issues that are at the forefront of this election for American voters, such as the state of the economy, reproductive rights, gun control, and the state of the border and immigration. With much of Gen Z being able to vote for the first time in this election, here’s hoping these candidates are able to fully explain their stances on these issues, and others, in order to give voters the most comprehensive view of each candidate to help them make their decision come November.

Here’s How To Watch Tim Walz & J.D. Vance’s VP Debate

The debate is going to be hosted by CBS, so if you have cable, you’ll be able to watch it on your regular TV. Not much else has been revealed about whether the debate will be available via streaming or social media, but considering the first two presidential debates were viewable on a variety of platforms, it’s expected this will be the case as well. Check back for more information as it becomes available.