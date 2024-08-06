With the recent announcement that Tim Walz is officially the running mate in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, the internet has been doing a collective deep dive on Walz, figuring out everything from his stance on important political issues to how to *really* pronounce his name. One of the more prevalent topics people are curious to learn more about is Walz’s family.

Let’s face it, this is partially because Walz simply exudes “dad energy.” From videos of him poking fun at his daughter for being a vegetarian (something my dad did to me when I was a vegetarian as well) to clips of him sharing car part advice, he is giving off major dad vibes all over the internet with his kindness and (often unintentional) humor.

Lo and behold, Walz probably gives off dad energy because he’s a father of two Gen Zers with his wife, educator and criminal justice advocate Gwen Walz.

Here’s what to know about Walz’s kids.

Walz Has A Daughter And A Son.

Walz is a father to a daughter, Hope, born in 2001, and son, Gus, born in 2006. The two were raised in Southern Minnesota.

Walz has posted about his children many times on social media, sharing that he is so grateful to be their father, from proclaiming his “proud dad moment” when his son passed his driving test to sharing photos from his daughter’s prom.

Hope and Gus have been joining their father on the campaign trail for years — now, they are going to be joining him on his campaign to be the U.S. Vice President.

Walz’s Kids Impacted His Political Stance In A Significant Way.

Walz has often shared that he and his wife were able to get pregnant thanks to the process of IVF. The couple had undergone treatments for seven years and were eventually able to have their children. Walz said in an interview with the Star Tribune, “It’s not by chance that we named our daughter Hope.”

Walz has spoken out many times in favor of IVF, saying the issue is “deeply personal to our family and so many others.” Especially now, with the February 2024 Alabama ruling that poses a possible threat to the continuation of IVF in the state, IVF has become a prominent political issue, and one Walz will likely continue speaking out in favor of IVF. (In contrast, Walz’s vice presidential opponent, Senator J.D. Vance from Ohio, voted against a Senate bill that aimed to protect access to IVF after the Alabama ruling.)

Walz has also cited Hope’s influence as a reason for his change in stance on gun laws. Previously an NRA-approved politician, Walz came out in favor of banning assault weapons following the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — a decision he credits in part to his daughter. “Hope … said, ‘Dad, you’re the only person I know who is in elected office. You need to stop what’s happening with this,’” Walz said in a video where he’s see addressing a crowd about gun control. “I’ll take my kick in the butt from the NRA. I spent 25 years in the Army and I hunt, and I gave [the NRA] the money back.” Since then, as governor, he’s signed legislation for tighter gun restrictions.

As Walz officially hits the campaign trail, fans will be on the lookout for more ways his family might influence his talking points and stances.