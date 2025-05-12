Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
‘The Office’ Is Getting A Spinoff Called ‘The Paper’ On Peacock

Tina Kolokathis

The time has finally come: The Office is getting a spinoff on Peacock. (Close your mouth, sweetie. You look like a trout.) The spinoff, aptly titled The Paper, is coming to NBC’s streaming service, and it’s coming soon. Here’s everything we know about The Paper, including the cast, release date, and more.

On May 12, NBCUniversal announced the upcoming spinoff at the company’s upfront presentation for advertisers. The show will apparently be shot documentary-style (just like The Office), and will follow employees at the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic (and now-failing) newspaper comprised of volunteer reporters in the Midwest. NBCUniversal confirmed the show is set in the same universe as The Office, so that begs the question, will fans see characters like Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert grace their screens again, 12 years after the show’s series finale?

The Office Spinoff Cast

While fans shouldn’t hold their breath for Dwight or Jim to be a part of The Paper, they can count on at least one of The Office’s alums to make an appearance: Oscar Nuñez (who played Oscar Martinez). Nuñez appeared at the upfront on May 12, alongside fellow The Paper stars Domnhall Gleeson (Ex Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus). NBC also gave fans a first look at The Paper with a still image from the show, showing Gleeson standing on top of a desk in the newsroom with Impacciatore and Nuñez looking on. According to Variety, Nuñez plays the newspaper’s accountant, Impacciatore plays the managing editor of the paper, and Gleeson is “an idealistic new employee.” Other cast members include Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder). 

The Office Spinoff Release Date

With a spinoff of The Office, you’re probably convinced you’ll have to wait years to see it. First of all, how dare you? (Kelly, I miss you.) Second of all, you won’t have to wait long at all. NBC announced The Paper will hit Peacock in September 2025. While there’s no exact date in September yet, fans have less than five months to wait, so there’s no doubt NBC will release more info soon. In the meantime, if you need me, I’ll be looking for my “Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica” T-shirt.

Tina is the site lead at Her Campus, where she oversees all of the national editorial content, which includes all things entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and wellness. She joined the Her Campus team in August 2022. Prior to Her Campus, Tina served as the executive editor at Elite Daily. She was with the publication for over seven years. Tina's resume also includes News12.com, WCBS 880, and The New York Post. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Hofstra University in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In her free time, Tina can be probably be found rewatching New Girl for the millionth time or pretending to be a dinosaur with one of her toddlers. Send any pitches to tinakolokathis@hercampus.com. More importantly, though, send Spongebob memes to @tinakolokathis on Instagram.