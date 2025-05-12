The time has finally come: The Office is getting a spinoff on Peacock. (Close your mouth, sweetie. You look like a trout.) The spinoff, aptly titled The Paper, is coming to NBC’s streaming service, and it’s coming soon. Here’s everything we know about The Paper, including the cast, release date, and more.

On May 12, NBCUniversal announced the upcoming spinoff at the company’s upfront presentation for advertisers. The show will apparently be shot documentary-style (just like The Office), and will follow employees at the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic (and now-failing) newspaper comprised of volunteer reporters in the Midwest. NBCUniversal confirmed the show is set in the same universe as The Office, so that begs the question, will fans see characters like Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert grace their screens again, 12 years after the show’s series finale?

The Office Spinoff Cast

While fans shouldn’t hold their breath for Dwight or Jim to be a part of The Paper, they can count on at least one of The Office’s alums to make an appearance: Oscar Nuñez (who played Oscar Martinez). Nuñez appeared at the upfront on May 12, alongside fellow The Paper stars Domnhall Gleeson (Ex Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus). NBC also gave fans a first look at The Paper with a still image from the show, showing Gleeson standing on top of a desk in the newsroom with Impacciatore and Nuñez looking on. According to Variety, Nuñez plays the newspaper’s accountant, Impacciatore plays the managing editor of the paper, and Gleeson is “an idealistic new employee.” Other cast members include Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder).

The Office Spinoff Release Date

With a spinoff of The Office, you’re probably convinced you’ll have to wait years to see it. First of all, how dare you? (Kelly, I miss you.) Second of all, you won’t have to wait long at all. NBC announced The Paper will hit Peacock in September 2025. While there’s no exact date in September yet, fans have less than five months to wait, so there’s no doubt NBC will release more info soon. In the meantime, if you need me, I’ll be looking for my “Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica” T-shirt.