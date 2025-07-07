Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, devastation struck Central Texas as flash floods swept multiple counties. As of July 7, 82 people have been reported dead, with dozens still missing. The stories coming out of the region are tragic — including the loss of at least 27 campers and counselors from the Camp Mystic summer camp. As the rains still persist heading into the following weekend, communities haven’t even begun to take stock of the destruction caused to their homes, towns, and lives — but Texas colleges have mobilized to take action, disseminate information to their communities, and share messages of support to those across their great state.

Texas is home to a significant number of colleges and universities, and although the flooding specifically occurred in Central Texas, schools from both within and outside of that region have been impacted by the natural disasters — if not physically on their campuses, then at least within their communities. Some colleges have tapped into their disaster relief teams to help out, while others are assessing the still-developing situation and are expected to share more information in the coming days.

For now, here are some of the ways Texas colleges are responding to the flooding.

Texas A&M University

As floodwaters continue to impact the Hill Country, 20 members of AgriLife Extension, including Disaster Assessment and Recovery agents and County Extension Agents, mobilized over the weekend to support Kerr County. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5db1O00Gws — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service (@txextension) July 7, 2025

Multiple teams from the Texas A&M University System have been deployed in order to help with disaster recovery. According to a report from FOX San Antonio, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service is operating search and rescue missions by boat. Further, specialized A&M teams are helping out in a variety of ways, from forest service crews clearing roadways, to agriculture experts helping with crops and livestock, veterinarians are providing medical services to animals, and public works teams are helping with infrastructure. Basically, the Aggies are doing what they do best in order to help out their state, however they can.

Trinity University

On July 6, Trinity University shared a heartbreaking update on social media, noting that two members of its community are still missing following the flooding: Aidan Heartfield, a marketing major in the class of 2026, and Kellyanne Lytal, the daughter of Trinity football coach Wade Lytal. The school also acknowledged that many other students and staff may be affected by the flooding, and noted its student affairs team is reaching out to students who live in the impacted areas. Further, the school is holding an ongoing vigil throughout the week in its chapel.

Baylor University

On July 5, Baylor released a statement about the floods on its website, which reads in part:

As Baylor University faculty, staff, and students, we are not equipped to be first responders. However, there are steps we can take to support our neighbors in times of disaster. Our approach is to Pray, Stay, Raise, and Go.

We pray for those impacted. We stay put and let those who are trained and qualified to first respond. We raise awareness and funds that support those on the front lines. We go when it is safe and stable for our volunteers to helpfully serve.

The page also noted that the university’s disaster relief team, BearAid, is assessing the situation. Currently, the org is sending leftover disaster relief kits that were assembled during the spring semester to affected areas. Another kit packing event is expected to take place soon. The school urges those interested to keep checking the page for more updates. In the meantime, the school shared a list of non-Baylor organizations where people can donate to help with relief efforts.

The University of Texas

The UT system is a vast one, spanning nine academic institutions across the state. The system shared a message about the flooding on its X/Twitter account: “With heavy hearts, the UT System community extends its deepest condolences and unwavering support to all who have been shaken by the tragedies of this weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone trying to navigate this challenging and unimaginable time. We hope and pray for survivors and for the safety of families and communities throughout Texas. We are also grateful to the responders who are working tirelessly to make that happen.”

On July 6, UT Austin — the biggest university within the UT system — shared a statement from its interim president, Jim Davis, on social media. “It’s been a tragic week in Texas,” the statement reads. “We deeply mourn the loss of so many lives from the hill country floods and pray for all who are impacted. We are also grateful for those working tirelessly to help and the many lives they have saved. As Longhorns, we pause to remember those lost, take stock of our many blessings, and continue to do our part to care for those affected.”

Further, the Instagram account for UT Austin’s dean of students also shared a link to a “student outreach and support” page where students affected by emergency situations can get assistance.

Southwestern University

Southwestern University, located about 30 minutes north of Austin, released a statement on July 5 sharing that the campus had not sustained any flooding damage and that campus events would continue as scheduled. The school also called on its community to stay safe and care for one another.

Texas State University

In July 6, Texas State released a statement from its president, Kelly Damphousse, who shared support for those impacted by the floods as well as the first responders helping with relief efforts.

Texas Tech University

Lawrence Schovanec, the president of Texas Tech, shared a statement on social media, noting that many in the school’s community have been affected by the flooding. “Words cannot adequately convey our concern for the loss and devastation experienced by these communities, but please know the Red Raider family stands with you,” the statement reads in part.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the severe flooding in Kerr County. We know members of our Red Raider family, including alumni, current students and those planning to join us this fall, call this area home. Words cannot adequately convey our concern for the… — Lawrence Schovanec (@TexasTechPres) July 6, 2025

Texas Christian University

TCU shared a message of support on its Instagram, also encouraging members of its Horned Frog community to access the school’s counseling resources if they need help.

If you are currently being impacted by the Texas flooding and need help, you can contact the FEMA helpline. If you would like to help with recovery efforts, consider donating or volunteering with reputable organizations. If you need mental health support in coping with this tragedy, consider reaching out to your school counseling services, a trusted friend or loved one, or visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264).