Calm Down Swifties, Taylor & Travis Are *Not* Breaking Up

The Swifties are having another field day! For those who have been obsessing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, you know just how serious their romance has been. From the paparazzi photos to Swift’s endless visits to Kelce’s football games, and not to mention Kelce’s appearances at the singer’s Eras Tour concerts, this relationship is one many people would die on a hill for. But, what if all this bliss was made up?

Recently, a leaked document began circulating online and details an alleged “pre-planned” breakup between the singer and NFL player. The document features the logo Full Scope, a Los Angeles-based PR company that represents Kelce, and appears to include a plan of how the couple’s breakup will happen. With a break up date of Sept. 28, the plan details how the couple will split on good terms and how the Kelce’s team will go about thing post breakup. The document even includes a prepared statement that reads, “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.” Despite the document going viral, Swift and Kelce have no plans of breaking up anytime soon.

Since Kelce is a client of Full Scope, a spokesperson for the company made a statement to the Daily Mail, claiming that the document is “entirely false and fabricated.” There are also claims that the document is AI-generated since it wasn’t authorized or created by Full Scope. Kelce’s lawyers have been notified about the situation, and are prepared to take legal action if the person who created this document is found.

Are fans believing this?

Not really. After reading how vague the document is and seeing the language used in it, many fans believe it’s fake. Some are even convinced that the document was created by ChatGPT seeing as it doesn’t add up with the timeline of Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

🚨TAYLOR SWIFT – TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP IS STAGED? 🚨 A document bearing the letterhead of Travis Kelce’s PR firm is circulating online, indicating a contract that mentions the couple’s planned breakup on September 28. The text for the announcement has already been drafted.… pic.twitter.com/EFVgq5m0sf — The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) September 3, 2024

Ain’t no way they had to sign a “breakup contract” 😂 https://t.co/EYFHD951fV — Tournament Tamin 🌪️🌪️ (@TourneyTamin) September 5, 2024

Wait what are these rumours about Taylor’s and Travis’s relationship being PR na there’s a leaked contract on when they will breakup 😭😭😭 — lenka 🩵 (@noitslele) September 5, 2024

who the fuck has time to make a fake breakup contract?? i beg people to get a job or go back to school or do something productive with their lives — nat ⎕ 🤍 (@natleeah) September 5, 2024

Celebrity relationships come and go, but, for Tayvis, we’re going to keep riding for them no matter what!