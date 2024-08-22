Taylor Clapped Back At Haters In Her Response To The Vienna Attacks

Two weeks after a foiled terrorist plot caused Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria to be canceled, the singer addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram post on Aug. 21. Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Aug. 8, 9, and 10, but all three shows were called off after two men were arrested in connection to a planned attack on the concert venue and other events.

After news of the planned attacks broke, Austrian concert-promoting company Barracuda Music released a statement saying they had “no choice but to cancel” the shows “for everyone’s safety.”

On Aug. 21, Swift spoke out about the cancellations for the first time, noting that she wanted to wait until her final shows in Europe wrapped to share her feelings toward the heartbreaking situation.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” Swift wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured photos of her performing. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

Though Swift was uplifted by the love and unity fans showed following the Vienna cancellations, she decided to remain silent until now to ensure everyone’s safety.

“All of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London,” she wrote. “My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

Swift then addressed those who called her out for not addressing the attacks sooner. “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote. “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

The internet, for the most part, is in support of Swift’s response.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.” OH TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/Tw7nCseCYD — camila (@ttpdcardigann) August 21, 2024

i hope that every single person that bitched and complained about taylor swift not making a statement about vienna being canceled feels like a complete jackass at this present moment. pic.twitter.com/crrz2JTBbi — catland 🐍🖤✨ (@DBATCats) August 21, 2024

TAYLOR SWIFT YOU TELL THEM pic.twitter.com/rt2yJu8JvX — Suzy Hunt ⸆⸉ SAW TAYLOR X3 (@swiftswisteria) August 21, 2024

Just an fyi Taylor just called out everyone who had something to say about her not speaking out about Vienna and it’s not looking good for yall… — Nick⸆⸉ (@SpeakNot_) August 21, 2024

Swift concluded her statement by thanking fans for bringing her “back to a place of carefree calm.”

“You’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with,” she wrote. “We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…”