Taylor Swift is bringing The Life Of A Showgirl to the big screen. On Sept. 19, Variety announced Swift will release Taylor Swift: The Release Party Of A Showgirl in movie theaters starting on Oct. 3, when the album drops. The 89-minute “event” will also include a music video for her new song from the album “The Fate Of Ophelia.” Think of it as part concert, part cinematic spectacle, and all Taylor. The film promises exclusive footage, stunning visuals, and a first look at her latest single’s music video, “The Fate Of Ophelia.” Basically, it’s everything we didn’t know we needed: Taylor, on the big screen, doing her thing.

Fans are in for a treat: this isn’t just a movie, it’s a front-row seat to Swift’s world. The film will be playing in cinemas during Swift’s album release weekend from Friday Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 5. It’s set to play in every AMC Theatres location, but fans can also watch it in thousands of other non-AMC locations, like Cinemark and Regal to name a few. Tickets are specially priced at $12 too, a playful nod to the significance of TLOAS being Swift’s 12th studio album.

How To Get Tickets To The TLOAS Release Party

Tickets to see the film went live at 12:12 p.m. ET (duh) on Sept. 19 via the official AMC Theatres website, but tickets for other locations can be found on releasepartyofashowgirl.com. In even better news, AMC’s press release stated that, “While normally prohibited during traditional showtimes, AMC guests are welcome to sing and dance during Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.” However, fans will not be allowed to stand on seats nor block any aisles or stairs. Another helpful tidbit? There won’t be any trailers or advertisements before the show, so be sure to arrive on time so you don’t miss out.

While fans initially guessed that Swift’s project would be an Eras Tour documentary, it just didn’t make sense to release what would be a prequel to her upcoming album. And with the success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which grossed over $181 million at the box office and was the second-best October opening of all time, it makes sense that Swift would turn to a new era. Taylor Swift: The Release Party Of A Showgirl may not be getting the same amount of playing time as Swift’s 2023 project did, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets a similar level of success.

So mark your calendars and grab your tickets, Swifties. Taylor Swift: The Release Party Of A Showgirl will be a show to remember. Sing, dance, cry, or scream along (responsibly of course), and get ready to witness Swift’s new era in all of its cinematic glory.