Wait, What’s The Tea With Olivia Rodrigo & Taylor Swift At The Bluebird Cafe?

Some lore just never seems to end, does it? For Gen Z, the Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo beef is one of those things that will always live in our minds rent-free — and social media keeps us up to date with every single detail and drama, whether we like it or not. But those who aren’t plugged into the lore, but stay scrolling on social media, might have one question ATM: What’s the drama with Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift at the Bluebird Cafe?
ICYMI, a viral video is making the rounds on X/Twitter of a Bluebird Cafe employee claiming that, before Rodrigo’s performance in October 2023, the cafe “vowed to remove any visible signs of Taylor Swift.” And while the video doesn’t exactly say that it was Rodrigo’s team that requested the task, it’s definitely the way that Swifties are taking it.
However, the Bluebird Cafe’s general manager, Erika Wollam Nichols, took to X after the video went viral to clear up the drama. “Olivia’s people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift — nobody did,” Nichols said. “We removed an image of Taylor Swift that was in a position where the filming was taking place. When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright.”
The video, which has racked up millions of views, has Swifites upset for a few reasons. First and foremost, Swift has some pretty strong ties to the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville: It was where she was discovered at age 14, leading her to her first record deal. Additionally, fans are upset at Rodrigo for “disrespecting” Swift and being “bitter” due to the artists’ apparent fallout after there were claims that Rodrigo “plagiarized” Swift’s music on her debut album Sour.
Needless to say, the Swifties are heated.
However, not all fans are siding with Swift. ORod stans are also taking to social media to share their POV — and fans are butting heads.
Honestly? It seems like the two stars have way bigger fish to fry than some drama that apparently occurred two years ago. Let’s just add it to the Rolodex, take from it what we will, and move on, y’all.