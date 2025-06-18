Wait, What’s The Tea With Olivia Rodrigo & Taylor Swift At The Bluebird Cafe?

Some lore just never seems to end, does it? For Gen Z, the Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo beef is one of those things that will always live in our minds rent-free — and social media keeps us up to date with every single detail and drama, whether we like it or not. But those who aren’t plugged into the lore, but stay scrolling on social media, might have one question ATM: What’s the drama with Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift at the Bluebird Cafe?

ICYMI, a viral video is making the rounds on X/Twitter of a Bluebird Cafe employee claiming that, before Rodrigo’s performance in October 2023, the cafe “vowed to remove any visible signs of Taylor Swift.” And while the video doesn’t exactly say that it was Rodrigo’s team that requested the task, it’s definitely the way that Swifties are taking it.

However, the Bluebird Cafe’s general manager, Erika Wollam Nichols, took to X after the video went viral to clear up the drama. “Olivia’s people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift — nobody did,” Nichols said. “We removed an image of Taylor Swift that was in a position where the filming was taking place. When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright.”

Bluebird Cafe General Manager Erika Wollam Nichols clarifies some questions we’ve received: pic.twitter.com/wHyIYDd3a3 — The Bluebird Cafe (@BluebirdCafeTN) June 18, 2025

The video, which has racked up millions of views, has Swifites upset for a few reasons. First and foremost, Swift has some pretty strong ties to the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville: It was where she was discovered at age 14, leading her to her first record deal. Additionally, fans are upset at Rodrigo for “disrespecting” Swift and being “bitter” due to the artists’ apparent fallout after there were claims that Rodrigo “plagiarized” Swift’s music on her debut album Sour.

this employee at The Bluebird Cafe said Olivia and her team asked them to remove any signs of Taylor Swift before she performed there. pic.twitter.com/j9vlmG8xwM — 4x aoty winner (@gotlovesick13) June 18, 2025

Needless to say, the Swifties are heated.

since the most important thing to happen to bluebird cafe is taylor being discovered there so in my opinion if you THAT badly don’t want to be associated with her just don’t sing there rather than making people “vow to erase any taylor” boh — n🖤 (@paperrinxgs) June 18, 2025

The Bluebird Cafe decided to do WHAT — K. (@katieweavil) June 18, 2025

It is very clear to everyone that The Bluebird Cafe is the place where Taylor Swift performed when she first entered the music industry.. https://t.co/JfcATosTRl — minalison⸆⸉ (@dang46573) June 18, 2025

her team getting them to remove any sign of Taylor is MAD disrespectful idc!!



The bluebird is where taylor literally got RECOGNISED?! Hello?!?! I like Olivia’s music but that is another level of petty that is so unnecessary. and we all know her fans will defend this somehow. https://t.co/JJgaySL5mN — mosaic (@mosaicbrknhrt) June 18, 2025

I just find it so funny if it’s true. You can ask to take down every Taylor Swift trace but when I think of Nashville and Bluebird? It will always be Taylor Alison Swift and no one would ever be able to take that place. https://t.co/68BzlFwo2a — TTPD 🤍 | LND N8 (@wonderland13_ts) June 18, 2025

what a fucking narc that girl is. bro have some respect for the legends. even i know that bluebird is where taylor swift was discovered. put some respect on her name https://t.co/VUU8SprzPN — sammy brlo (@prlo_prod) June 18, 2025

However, not all fans are siding with Swift. ORod stans are also taking to social media to share their POV — and fans are butting heads.

listening comprehension is needed because he never said olivia's team asked them to do so. he said "we [bluebird cafe employees] vowed to remove all visible signs of taylor" no mention of olivia's team at all https://t.co/xemOsXp9LI — theo 🧬⛓️ (@theogreatwar) June 18, 2025

Btw I don’t think Olivia or her team asked the bluebird cafe to remove Taylor photos, but the person who requested to remove them are weird — 🩷❤️ (@cowboydaylight) June 18, 2025

so if you actually watch the video this employee at The Bluebird Cafe did not say Olivia and her team asked them to remove any signs of Taylor Swift before she performed there https://t.co/5qv2lyrtRA — ً (@bongasshole) June 18, 2025

"we vowed to remove any visible sign of taylor swift" guys… i don’t think it was olivia, i think it was bluebird 😭 https://t.co/WOuuvII7KS — kong (@daylightdeku) June 18, 2025

so he said WE as in the bluebird employees themselves? and y’all are mad at olivia??? I thought we were smarter than this as a fandom. I’m sorry I’m going on a blocking spree because this is so fucking pathetic.



and ofc bitchologist was instigating & pushing him to say all this https://t.co/dVcAafNPi6 — Ndu ⸆⸉ ⚓️WISHBONE (@downsincejuly13) June 18, 2025

Swifties acting like Taylor invented the bluebird cafe… y’all know nothing about country music I fear — 𝔟𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨 𝔱𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔰 🖤 (@darkangeldown_) June 18, 2025

Honestly? It seems like the two stars have way bigger fish to fry than some drama that apparently occurred two years ago. Let’s just add it to the Rolodex, take from it what we will, and move on, y’all.