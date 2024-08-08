Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Swifties Created A Hashtag To Support Taylor After The Planned Austria Attacks

On Aug. 7, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria were canceled after a suspected planned attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform Aug. 8, 9, and 10.

Barracuda Music, an Austrian concert promoting company, posted a statement online regarding the cancellation. “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna Shows Cancelled Due to Government Officials Confirmation of Planned Terrorist Attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days,” the post read. 

Since hearing of this news, Swifties are heartbroken, especially those who planned to attend Swift’s Vienna shows.

Following the cancellation, many Swifties in Vienna came together to empower each other and show support for Swift. On Aug. 8, one Swiftie took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share pictures of lyrics that had been written in chalk outside of the stadium. One message read, “It’s been a long time, but we will wait for evermore,” letting Swift know that the fans will always be here for whenever she is ready to perform in Vienna.

Fans even stood on Cornelia Street in Vienna to sing along to some of Swift’s songs, including “Cruel Summer” and more.

There was even a friendship bracelet trading spot set up amongst the crowd on Cornelia Street. While there were police present, it was only to ensure the safety of the Swifties who gathered.

Fans have also been showing their support for Swift on X with the trending hashtag #WeLoveYouTaylor. With this hashtag, fans are letting Swift know that they will continue to stand by her side and that the Eras Tour will always be a safe haven for Swifties like it was created to be.

The #WeLoveYouTaylor is so important in the midst of this tragedy. All Swifties want to do is send Swift their love and let her know she’s in everyone’s thoughts during this difficult time.

