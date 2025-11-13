If you’ve been missing the Eras Tour already (or just counting down the days until Taylor Swift launches her next era), Disney+ has the fix for you. Swift is partnering with the streaming to release her six-episode docuseries, The End of an Era, giving an inside peek into the final days of the tour that practically defined 2023 and 2024. From song flow strategies to the behind the scenes chaos, a glimpse of Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, and even the emotional feelings that came with the end of the tour. The series shows not just how the Eras Tour worked, but what it felt for Swift to say goodbye to it. (And yes, Swifties are already freaking out over the fact her cat, Meredith Grey, makes an on-screen appearance.) If you’re trying to figure out how to watch The End of an Era on Disney+, what the trailer reveals, and what the docuseries actually covers, you’re in the right place.

Swift posted about the docuseries on Instagram on Nov. 13, telling fans in her caption, “Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage.”

The End of an Era Trailer

The trailer for The End of an Era gives fans a glimpse of the moments that didn’t make it to the stadium stage. It opens with Swift reflecting on the massive experience the Eras Tour created between 70,000 people (each night!). It shows the behind the scenes of Swift’s iconic dive into the stage right before she performs “Lavender Haze,” the breakdown of how Swift and her team started creating the tour, setlist planning, and real backstage conversations with her mom, Andrea Swift, who honestly speaks for all of when she said, “That’s complicated.” There are also special appearances from Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch, and, of course, Meredith the cat.

The End of an Era Release Schedule

The End of an Era will release its first two episodes on Dec. 12. Two episodes will be released every week for the two weeks after that.

Dec. 12: Episodes 1 and 2

Dec. 19: Episodes 3 and 4

Dec. 26: Episodes 5 and 6

Swift hasn’t revealed individual episode titles yet.

How to Watch The End of an Era

The docuseries will stream exclusively on Disney+, and a subscription is required to watch. Don’t worry if you miss the day the episodes are released, or you want to host a marathon night with your friends, because each episode will stay available on Disney+.