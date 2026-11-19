On Wednesday, Nov. 18, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift returned to the Country Music Awards stage for the first time in 13 years, making the 60th annual ceremony a historic occasion for longtime Swifties. Held in Nashville, Tennessee, the musician performed a medley of “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5 and “Our Song,” from her self-titled debut studio album, Taylor Swift, which was released in 2006. Swift was giving major early era vibes with a microphone in her hand, and later, a guitar.

The 12-time CMA winner brought out guests like Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Brooks & Dunn, and Brad Paisley to perform alongside her, too. Amid the excitement surrounding her return, fans were quick to catch a ton of Easter eggs woven throughout her performance. Her song choices, wardrobe, guest stars, and more signified major nods to her past music, her previous collaborations, and possibly, what’s to come for her next era of music, with fans clamoring for Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). In case you missed anything, here are the many Easter eggs you might have missed in Swift’s 2026 CMAs performance.

Dresses Dedicated fans spotted Easter eggs before Swift sang her first note. Her sequence opens up with her dressing room. Dresses she wore throughout her career were scattered across the room, hanging on a clothing rack, and also draped across furniture. A dress at the very front of the rack was what she wore to the 41st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards back in May 2006 at the age of 16, about five months before releasing her self-titled debut album. This seems to fans to be an obvious honoring of her Debut era. A gold dress on a couch behind Swift looked like the dress she wore to the 2007 CMAs, where she won the Horizon Award, another reference to her debut era. Other dresses that were lying nearby appeared to be the dresses she wore in the “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “Our Song” music videos. Cowgirl Jessie & the Tree To the left of Swift’s 2007 Horizon Award dress in Swift’s performance opening is a cowgirl Jessie doll, a character from Toy Story. The doll ties in with the song she opens the performance with, which she wrote for Toy Story 5. The dressing room isn’t the only place a Jessie reference appears. Watchers noticed a “Jessie was here” writing carved into a tree with a tire swing on stage at the end of Swift’s performance. Some fans also thought of Swift’s 2011-2012 tree stage prop from her Speak Now tour. Accessories Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images In addition to her dresses, Swift’s accessories also took center stage. At one point, she put on a red hat, possibly a reference to Red, her fourth studio album. She also sported a pair of sunglasses alluding to her 1989 World Tour. And of course, her boots, which are especially easy to analyze, are a version of her Debut-era cowboy boots that she wore on tour in 2006 and 2007. Guest Stars Swift’s guest stars and performers were no random assortment. Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Bill Anderson, and Keith Urban made the cut, as they each have a connection to Swift spanning many years. To spotlight a few, Sugarland recorded “Babe” featuring Taylor Swift for their 2018 album, Bigger. Kristian Bush, one half of the duo, was seen giving Swift a Toy Story-themed guitar reminiscent of her Fearless era. Swift and Brooks & Dunn have collaborated across the years. After her performance featuring the country duo, she presented them with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, praising them for their mentorship and influence. Keith Urban, who played the banjo next to her on stage, is featured on “That’s When (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” from 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version). New Romantics To zone in on a quick interaction between Swift and Brooks & Dunn during her performance, sharp-eyed fans noticed the duo were playing poker as Swift passed them by. She joined in for a second, leading fans to think that she was “playing [her] ace” — a reference to her song “New Romantics” from her 1989 album. Seating Arrangements After her performance, Swift was spotted seated next to country music stars Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill. Swift and McGraw share a long-term friendship that dates back to when Swift released her 2006 debut single named after McGraw. Supporters think the seating was intentional, acting as a nod to her Debut era and fueling rumors that a re-release of her debut album is imminent. The Number 13 Any Taylor Swift fan knows her lucky number is 13. In case you forgot, the reasons why are plentiful. She once explained, “I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter.” How does her lucky number fit into the CMAs? Well, she returned to the stage after, you guessed it, 13 years. She’s a 12-time CMA winner, and a win for Single of the Year would have made her a 13-time winner — but Ella Langley took home the (well-deserved) win instead.

With endless Easter eggs to speculate about, fans are left to wonder, was this performance just a homage to her past, or could it also be a hint at what’s to come? We’ll just have to see what’s next.