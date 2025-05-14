OK, Swifties. I know we’ve been through this a few times now, but it’s really looking like Taylor Swift will re-release reputation (or even drop a whole new album) at the AMAs on May 26. There are three convincing Easter eggs that Swift and her team have dropped in the month of May that point to an album hitting airwaves on May 26. I’m a skeptic when it comes to these “hints” — that sometimes have fans doing literal calculus to come up with — but changes to Swift’s merch store and her clues on Instagram have me believing reputation is finally coming during the American Music Awards.
Swift and the AMAs have a long and storied history. Swift is is the record-holder for the most AMAs won, with 40. In 2022, Swift one all six categories she was nominated in, including Artist Of The Year, Favorite Country Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Favorite Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. This year, Swift is up for another six awards, including Artist Of The Year, Favorite Touring Artist, and Favorite Female Pop Artist, plus Album Of The Year and Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poet’s Department, and Collaboration Of The Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. With the AMAs poised to be another record-breaking year for Swift, it’s only right she announces new music at the show.
- Taylor Swift Store Easter Egg
-
The week of May 12, Swift’s merch store was updated, showing different categories for the products in a very specific order: Apparel, Music, Accessories, Sale. The first letter of each of those categories spells — you guessed it — AMAS. Could just be a coincidence, right? Well, if you venture into the Sale category, you’ll see items for 26% off. The AMAs take place on May 26. We know this number is significant, too, because other sale items are listed for 13% off. The number 13 is iconic when it comes to Taylor Swift lore, so these numbers were definitely chosen for a reason.
- The Number 12
-
We already know 13 and 26 seem to be significant numbers, but there’s a third number Swifties have been seeing everywhere, and that’s 12. First, there are 12 items in the merch shop marked 26% off. If that weren’t enough, back in February, Swift wore a pair of earrings to the Grammys that featured 12 rubies on each ear. There are two schools of thought here: Some fans believe these hints could point to a brand new Swift album, which would be TS12. Others took it one step further. reputation was Swift’s sixth studio album, and her re-release would essentially be the second version. What’s six times two? 12. In my best Gus Portokalos voice, there you go.
- Taylor Nation AMAs Easter Egg
-
Taylor Nation seems to be getting in on the AMAs hints, too. On May 6, the account reposted a tweet from a fan about voting for Swift at the AMAs. Their comment read, “And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here. Screamed, ‘vote for the chairman’ at the night sky!” The capitalized letters, of course, spell out AMAs.
Whether it’s reputation (Taylor’s Version) or a brand new Swift album, I have no doubt Swift is cooking something up for the AMAs. The American Music Awards air on May 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.