OK, Swifties. I know we’ve been through this a few times now, but it’s really looking like Taylor Swift will re-release reputation (or even drop a whole new album) at the AMAs on May 26. There are three convincing Easter eggs that Swift and her team have dropped in the month of May that point to an album hitting airwaves on May 26. I’m a skeptic when it comes to these “hints” — that sometimes have fans doing literal calculus to come up with — but changes to Swift’s merch store and her clues on Instagram have me believing reputation is finally coming during the American Music Awards.

Swift and the AMAs have a long and storied history. Swift is is the record-holder for the most AMAs won, with 40. In 2022, Swift one all six categories she was nominated in, including Artist Of The Year, Favorite Country Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), and Favorite Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film. This year, Swift is up for another six awards, including Artist Of The Year, Favorite Touring Artist, and Favorite Female Pop Artist, plus Album Of The Year and Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poet’s Department, and Collaboration Of The Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. With the AMAs poised to be another record-breaking year for Swift, it’s only right she announces new music at the show.