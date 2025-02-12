ICYMI, Taylor Lautner Will Be Starring In A New Series… About Werewolves?!

It looks like Taylor Lautner hasn’t strayed too far from his Twilight roots. ICYMI, the actor will be starring in his very own, get this, werewolf series. Yeah, you read that right. Lautner’s werewolf roots didn’t stop with Twilight, but this new series won’t follow Jacob Black. Instead, Lautner will be playing himself as he goes, werewolf hunting?!

On Feb. 12, Variety announced that Lautner is set to not only star but in the new series but also serve as executive producer. The scripted series is be called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter and is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios after being pitched by Tornate, the independent studio behind dark comedy Bojack Horseman. Though we don’t know much about what exactly the series will explore, we do have *some* minor details.

The official logline reads, “After wrapping the final ‘Twilight’ film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

This seems like a Black Mirror-universe type of series that could either hit or flop when it reaches TV screens. Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter seems like a way for Twilight fans to satisfy that itch they may have been feeling since the end of the iconic franchise. For some, it’s already tugging on their nostalgic heartstrings.

taylor lautner playing himself as a werewolf hunter has me screaming! 11 year old me would not believe this — jaime (@TheBestTay13) February 12, 2025

This might be the most Taylor Lautner thing ever. From playing a werewolf to hunting them? It’s like his Twilight training was just a warm-up. Sign me up for this wild, meta ride! — Sam (@SamS070) February 12, 2025

On the flip side, a couple of fans seem to be confused with the concept of Lautner playing himself in what seems to be a very serious role with a not-so-serious plot.

id absolutely tune in if it wasnt literally taylor lautner like if it were a parody character vaguely based off of him who was in a parody version of twilight id probably eat it up 😭 — 👻dearly🔎🍉 yfnsm spoilers 🕷️ (@painlands) February 12, 2025

Perfect, because if there’s one thing Hollywood was missing, it’s Taylor Lautner pretending to sniff out werewolves. Bravo, Amazon. Bravo. 🙄 — FL∆CKØ (@Asapteejo) February 12, 2025

Taylor Lautner as a werewolf hunter? Talk about typecasting! After ‘Twilight’, is this really the best Hollywood can offer him? From playing a werewolf to hunting them, it seems like they’re stuck on the same old trope. Isn’t it time for him to break away from the supernatural… — قیدی نمبر 804 (@ravian_PTI) February 12, 2025

Though this may sound like somewhat of a crazy idea now, it may turn out to be a hit! We’ll just have to wait and see what it gives.