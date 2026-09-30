Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewarts’s Elimination On ‘DWTS’ Has Fans Emotional

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 35 follow. It’s that time of year in the Dancing With The Stars universe when the eliminations start to sting — and the Week 3 elimination has fans crushed. ICYMI, singer Taylor Hanson and his partner, professional dancer Britt Stewart, were eliminated from the show in a decision that shocked judges, fellow pros, and fans online. The reaction on social media had been heartbreaking to say the least.

Before their untimely elimination, Hanson and Stewart’s journey on DWTS was pretty steady, landing in the middle of the pack when it came to the judges’ scores. Then, during Week 3 (Yacht Rock Night), judge Derek Hough said that the pair’s foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by the Doobie Brothers was their “best dance yet.” They scored an 18/30, which was their best score of the season despite placing in the middle of the leaderboard for the week.

Because of this, heading into elimination, fans weren’t expecting to see Hanson and Stewart on the chopping block. However, they were one of the last three couples on stage, alongside Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson (paired with pro Emma Slater) and Guillermo Rodriguez (paired with pro Whitney Carson) — who scored a 17/30 and a 15/30, respectively. But despite their score, Hanson and Stewart had the lowest combination of judges’ scores and fan votes, ending their journey on the show.

The two were emotional as the show came to a close, and the rest of the cast came on stage to say their goodbyes. And, following the show, several pros posted to social media sharing their disappointment and sadness that Hanson and Stewart were eliminated: Season 34 finalist Ezra Sosa reposted a photo of Hanson and Stewart’s dance on his Instagram Story, writing in part, “This one really hurts. Britt, I am so proud of you and honestly just gut-wrenched for you.” Additionally, reigning Mirrorball champion Whitney Carson commented under a post of the eliminated pair, “You and Taylor were magic on that floor every week, & your choreography is always incredible with whomever you have but especially this season. It was a journey cut WAY TOO SOON. I’m sorry and I love you.”

Additionally, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the shocking elimination.

I can’t believe y’all let Britt go home this early AGAIN #DWTS pic.twitter.com/aI8iPVNacR — lauren ✨🪩 (@timelessfolklre) September 30, 2026

#dwts literally doesn’t even deserve Britt, she is such a PHENOMENAL pro and they play in her face every season, I’m so irritated pic.twitter.com/rlHCHyJnVT — CyclesNewness (@cyclesnewness) September 30, 2026

BRITT ELIMINATED???? This really is the worst episode ever #DWTS pic.twitter.com/98DqzX4rpi — cloweenies (@cloclobeans) September 30, 2026

britt girl u need to start swinging THEY CANT KEEP DOING U LIKE THIS SISTER… #dwts pic.twitter.com/RmjCjIeEq3 — kendal ✮ (@kendaIpaige) September 30, 2026

i’m so tired of this show treating britt like she’s worth nothing when she’s worth everything and more #dwts pic.twitter.com/czjAQ6JKTf — lizzie : baroness britney stan (@parvsdoubledubs) September 30, 2026

With roughly eight weeks left in the competition, there are bound to be even more heartbreaking eliminations. But one thing is for sure: Hanson and Stewart will be missed!