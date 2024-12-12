Wait, Taron Egerton Is Rumored To Be Dating *Who*?

Taron Egerton has been charming fans with his diverse acting range — from playing the brave spy “Eggsy” in the Kingsman franchise to Elton John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman. Oh, and let’s not forget when he voiced the gorilla, Johnny, in the Sing movies (I don’t know about you, but his rendition of “I’m Still Standing” is one of my guilty pleasures). Egerton will soon be gracing all of our laptop and TV screens over the holidays with his new Netflix film, Carry-On. Carry-On seems to resemble a 2024 version of Die Hard as a holiday action thriller and is bound to be hit as school and work slows down, leaving more time for relaxing. In the film, Egerton plays a young TSA agent named Ethan who is blackmailed into sneaking a package through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Egerton is starring alongside Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson, so I know this movie is bound to be a good one.

With all this chatter about Egerton’s career, I’m sure we’re all wondering — is this British stud single? Egerton’s dating history isn’t very extensive, but here’s everything we know.

Emily Thomas

Egerton’s first public relationship was with Emily Thomas, an assistant director who’s worked on films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Batman, and No Time to Die. She and Egerton began dating in 2016 but briefly split in 2018 due to their difficulties balancing work and romance. However, they rekindled their romance in 2019. Egerton even told Vogue at the time that he was “really proud” he and Thomas were back together. He admitted that while they were separated, he found a card from her that was so thoughtful, it made him cry. “What if something makes you sad?” he challenges. “There’s validity in that.”

Unfortunately, Egerton and Thomas’s romance didn’t stand the test of time because they officially called it quits in 2022 after six years of dating.

Chloe Bennet

In 2022, Egerton reportedly joined the dating app Raya in pursuit of a new boo. For two years, Egerton’s prowl didn’t seem to be very successful, until he met Chloe Bennett.

Egerton was spotted with Bennet, who’s an actress and model best known for her role as Daisy Johnson/ Quake in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., at a restaurant in August 2024. Neither have confirmed that they’re dating, but there have been repeated sightings of the attractive pair in the US and the UK. On Nov. 13, Egerton was seen with Bennet at the premiere of her new Hulu series, Interior Chinatown, in LA.

On Dec. 8, the pair fueled romance rumors even further when they were seen strolling through the streets of NYC hand in hand, grabbing coffee and shopping.

I don’t know about y’all, but whatever’s going on between Egerton and Bennet looks romantic to me.