People Are Hilariously Exposing Each Other With This New TikTok Challenge

A new challenge has come to TikTok and y’all, I cannot stop watching these videos (or laughing out loud at them). It’s called the “suspect challenge” and it started trending in October. In the trend, two people — whether friends or a couple — roast each other while running as if the police are chasing them. The two record each other as they are “running away” from things they typically lie about. The person filming shouts things that the person running is guilty of doing, whether it be a bad habit, trait, or anything to poke fun at. Simply put, you and your friend take turns shading each other.

One TikTok featured Dancing With the Stars duo Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. “Suspect sweats more under his armpits than an average human does,” Johnson called Graziadei out for, which resulted in him practically falling to the ground, laughing. “Suspect says she drinks coffee every day but it really is just milk and sugar,” Graziadei yelled as Johnson ran. Needless to say, these videos are *hilarious.*

Another video that’s gone viral is between TikToker Aubrey Gavelloo and her fiancé, Alex Wood. “Suspect says she missed a spot while shaving, but it appears to be the whole leg,” Wood said, (which is relatable). “Suspect has his hair styled like a 14-year-old boy,” Gavelloo said. Romance, am I right?

An aunt and nephew duo even got in on the fun. “Suspect’s phone only works on WiFi,” the aunt said to the nephew. “Suspect tends to post a lot of TikToks but almost never goes viral,” the nephew said in rebuttal. Needless to say, these videos are *brutal* (but hysterical) and I’m eating them up.

Here are just *some* of the many videos that had me cackling at my phone.

BRB, recording these videos with my friends because who doesn’t love some friendly roasting?