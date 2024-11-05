Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
TikTok\'s \"Suspect Challenge\"
TikTok\'s \"Suspect Challenge\"
@aubreygavelloo + @carloandsarah via TikTok
Culture > Digital

People Are Hilariously Exposing Each Other With This New TikTok Challenge

Amanda Brown

A new challenge has come to TikTok and y’all, I cannot stop watching these videos (or laughing out loud at them). It’s called the “suspect challenge” and it started trending in October. In the trend, two people — whether friends or a couple — roast each other while running as if the police are chasing them. The two record each other as they are “running away” from things they typically lie about. The person filming shouts things that the person running is guilty of doing, whether it be a bad habit, trait, or anything to poke fun at. Simply put, you and your friend take turns shading each other.

One TikTok featured Dancing With the Stars duo Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. “Suspect sweats more under his armpits than an average human does,” Johnson called Graziadei out for, which resulted in him practically falling to the ground, laughing. “Suspect says she drinks coffee every day but it really is just milk and sugar,” Graziadei yelled as Johnson ran. Needless to say, these videos are *hilarious.*

Another video that’s gone viral is between TikToker Aubrey Gavelloo and her fiancé, Alex Wood. “Suspect says she missed a spot while shaving, but it appears to be the whole leg,” Wood said, (which is relatable). “Suspect has his hair styled like a 14-year-old boy,” Gavelloo said. Romance, am I right?

An aunt and nephew duo even got in on the fun. “Suspect’s phone only works on WiFi,” the aunt said to the nephew. “Suspect tends to post a lot of TikToks but almost never goes viral,” the nephew said in rebuttal. Needless to say, these videos are *brutal* (but hysterical) and I’m eating them up.

@sona_black1

Suspect was ready to quit 😂 #suspect #suspectchallenge #fyp #auntandnephew

♬ original sound – Sona Black

Here are just *some* of the many videos that had me cackling at my phone.

@carloandsarah

THAT’S PERSONAL😩😩

♬ original sound – carloandsarah
@tyler.bergantino

who won?😂 #suspectchallenge

♬ original sound – Tyler Bergantino
@pilot.rachel

suspect says no lies were detected

♬ original sound – Rachel Recchia
@meginnewengland

if you know us in real life, no you dont #suspect #suspectchallenge #fyp #trending

♬ original sound – Meg 🦋
@mattandkharli

clearly this man poops too much #suspectchallenge #mattandkharli #couple #funny #couplestiktok

♬ original sound – Matt and Kharli
@abbieherbert

MY FAVORITE TREND EVER 😂 LIKE FOR PART 2!!! #suspectchallenge #suspect #husbandwife #couple #couplegoals #fyp #4u

♬ original sound – AbbieHerbert

BRB, recording these videos with my friends because who doesn’t love some friendly roasting?

Amanda Brown is a current national writer for Her Campus, focusing largely on the Entertainment & Culture vertical. She was formerly the Summer 2024 Entertainment & Culture intern, writing about all things pop culture! Beyond Her Campus, Amanda is a sophomore Writing and Rhetoric major with an Honors Interdisciplinary Studies minor at James Madison University. Amanda is the Founder/President/Editorial Director of JMU's Spoon University chapter and the Junior Social Media Manager of JMU's Her Campus chapter. She is also a member of Gamma Phi Beta. In her free time, Amanda loves binge-watching reality TV (especially while drinking iced lattes) and going on long walks (ideally using it as a yap session or listening to music). Amanda loves reading romance novels while listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.