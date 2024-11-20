Sigh, Another ‘Euphoria’ Star Isn’t Returning For Season 3

Looks like Euphoria’s Season 3 won’t feature yet another fan-favorite character. Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) sister, Gia, has announced that she will not be rejoining the cast for Euphoria Season 3. It’s no secret that the highly anticipated series has experienced a major delay since the release of Season 2.

Reid told Rotten Tomatoes on the Governor’s Award red carpet on Nov. 19, “I’m very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon … I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.”

Although Reid didn’t explain why she has chosen to part ways with the series, it’s no surprise that many cast members were left in the dark about Season 3. Stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo, had expressed knowing just as little as fans when it came to the status of Season 3.

Not long after Reid’s announced her departure from the show, fans took to X/ Twitter to share their reactions to this news.

at this point just cancel it we don’t want it pic.twitter.com/LQ4m5t2Z4a — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 20, 2024

no more crying in the corner scenes from gia….we lost so bad pic.twitter.com/Mqpwgl0UZE — alfonso ☼ ⋆｡˚⋆ฺ (@ctrlalfonso) November 20, 2024

In March 2024, Reid expressed that she was looking forward to beginning the production of Season 3, even though the cast was uncertain about when filming would commence. She told Variety, “We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”

Reid is the latest cast member to depart from the hit series. In April 2023, Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the HBO series, announced her decision to leave Euphoria explaining that the decision was mutual.

It was rumored for a while that Season 3 of Euphoria was canceled, but on Mar. 25, HBO confirmed that creator, Sam Levinson, had been working on scripts. During that time, cast members were allowed to work on other projects, but this resulted in the production of the series being postponed. On Nov. 12, HBO executive, Casey Bloys, announced that production would begin in Jan. 2025. The new season is locked in for 8 episodes, as many fans are looking forward to the return of Euphoria Sundays.

Fingers crossed no one else from the Euphoria cast decides not to leave.