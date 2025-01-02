FYI, These ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Actors Are Also K-Pop Stars

Fans had lots to look forward to leading up to the release of Squid Game Season 2, including new games, new characters, and a lot more drama. Gihun is back in the games but this time, he is trying to overthrow the Front Man and put an end to his violence once and for all. Though fans had to say goodbye to fan favorite characters from Season 1 like Ali and Saebyeok, the show brought in an amazing new cast (players in the game) to get excited about.

Despite the show being slightly (or extremely) stressful at times, its loveable characters always make the watch worth it. We K-pop fans were especially anticipating the new season since its cast was full of K-pop stars. From longtime legends to more recent idols, this season of Squid Game had everything a K-Pop fan could ask for. Are you a “2nd generation” K-pop fan? Or even a K-Hip Hop fan? No matter what, this season has you covered. Though fans might’ve recognized some names and faces, others they may have missed. To bring you up to speed on all your favorite players, here’s a rundown of all the K-pop artists in Squid Game Season 2.

Jo Yuri as Kim Junhee (Player 222)

Survival show fans and girl group enthusiasts alike are probably familiar with Jo Yuri. After finishing in third place on the K-Pop competition show Produce 48, Yuri debuted in the group Iz*One in 2018. During her years with the group, she gave us some iconic vocal moments in songs like “Panorama” and “Secret Story of the Swan” that fans still aren’t over. After the group’s disbandment in 2021, Yuri continued to release music as a soloist. In Squid Game, she plays Kim Junhee (AKA, the pregnant player). After watching this, it’s safe to say that Yuri is a triple threat and that Junhee was one of the players that we were all rooting for.

T.O.P (Choi Seunghyun) as Thanos (Player 230)

For those of you who have listened to K-Pop for several years, you likely recognized T.O.P. in Season 2 of Squid Game. His role as Thanos, the purple-haired rapper, is actually a nod to his real-life title as one of the greats in K-pop. T.O.P debuted in BigBang in 2006 as the group’s lead rapper. BigBang has often been called “The Kings of K-Pop” in reference to their massive success and impact on the genre. It’s nearly impossible to find a K-pop fan who doesn’t know the group’s most iconic songs like “Bang Bang Bang” and “Fantastic Baby.” In 2023, however, T.O.P. left the group and faced backlash from a previous marijuana-related scandal. Though T.O.P had taken a hiatus from the spotlight, Squid Game’s creator Hwang Donghyuck praised him for his courage in portraying Thanos.

Im Siwan as Lee Myunggi (Player 333)

Im Siwan debuted in 2010 as a vocalist in the group ZE:A. Though the group has not been active since 2017, its members stated that they have not disbanded. Since then, Siwan has shifted towards acting, starring in popular dramas such as Run On and Strangers From Hell. In Squid Game, he plays Lee Myunggi, a former YouTuber, cryptocurrency scammer, and the father of Junhee’s baby.

YDG (Yang Donggeun) as Park Yongsik (Player 007)

Who could forget Yongsik and his elderly mother? In Squid Game Season 2, the pair stick together in the games (though, they often don’t see eye to eye). Donggeun is actually a rapper and producer and has collaborated with other well-known artists like PSY and Suran.

With such a star-studded cast, it’s no wonder Squid Game has been a hit. With the show starring so many icons, we’re already counting down the days until Season 3 is released!