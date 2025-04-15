Sonia Citron & Marist Liufau Are The Internet’s New Favorite Couple

If you’re a college basketball fan — or just someone who’s been keeping tabs on rising stars in women’s hoops — then you’ve probably heard the name Sonia Citron. The former Notre Dame guard and upcoming Washington Mystics player is known for killing it on the court. But lately, fans aren’t just curious about her stats, or her parents’ basketball background — they’ve taken an interest in Sonia Citron’s boyfriend, Marist Liufau, after he was called out during the 2025 WNBA Draft.

After Citron was chosen as a first-round draft pick by the Washington Mystics (she was the No. 3 overall pick), she was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who mentioned Liufau. “Your boyfriend, Marist, is here,” Rowe said. “For the record, you got drafted higher than he did in the NFL, so, shoutout to the girls.” The quip was all in good fun, and the camera panned to Liufau, who was seen laughing and cheering for Citron. We love to see it.

Citron also laughed, before saying of her family and boyfriend, “I’m just grateful for all their support, all the time they invested into me… I mean, my family, my friends, my coaches, they believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.” After the draft, the clip went viral on social media. And thanks to Liufau’s support of Citron, fans are more interested in the couple than ever.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau supporting girlfriend Sonia Citron at the WNBA Draft. 👏🔥☘️ pic.twitter.com/TY7EkMW3Y2 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 15, 2025

Who is Marist Liufau?

Marist Liufau is a Notre Dame alum from Honolulu, HI. In 2024, he was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. (Even as an Eagles fan, I can respect it — but it’s certainly not the third overall pick.) And, for the sports fans in the room, he’s cousins with LA Rams star Puka Nacua — who has one of the most fun names of all time to say.

How did Sonia Citron & Marist Liufau meet?

For the most part, the Citron and Liufau have kept their relationship pretty private. The two met during their time at Notre Dame, and have been together since 2022. Citron and Liufau occasionally post adorable photos with each other on IG, too — that is, amongst dope photos of themselves getting drafted to major league teams and whatnot.

Marist is also the ultimate hypeman for Citron. After she was drafted to the Washington Mystics, he reposted Notre Dame’s announcement with a goat emoji (which, in internet speak, stands for Greatest Of All Time). He’s also frequently in her IG comments, calling her a “queen” and cheering for all of her accomplishments on and off the court.

Marist even praised Citron in an interview with Notre Dame football. “What you see with Sonia on the court, like her demeanor and how she handles herself,” he said, “that’s exactly who she is off the court.” Good to know our girl stays being a badass. And with a supportive AF partner to boot.