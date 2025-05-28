If you’re an international student planning to go to college in the United States, your social media presence might soon play a much bigger role in your visa application — specifically due to the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on elite universities.

On Tuesday, May 27, a State Department memo — first obtained by Politico and later verified by CBS News — revealed that U.S. embassies around the world have been ordered to stop scheduling new student visa appointments. (Students with existing appointments can still proceed.) The reason? The Trump administration is reportedly considering expanding social media vetting for all student and foreign exchange visa applicants. According to the memo, the pause will remain in effect “until further guidance is issued.”

While the memo makes it clear that more social media screening is likely coming, it doesn’t say what that screening will actually look like — or what kind of posts or behaviors might be flagged. The lack of transparency has left current and hopeful international students wondering what they should be doing now to prepare, and whether their online lives could cost them the education of their dreams.

So… What’s Actually Going On?

This visa application process freeze and potential vetting expansion stems from President Trump’s attempt to “root out antisemitism” on college campuses — a move that critics say is politically motivated and targets institutions he views as too “woke”. The administration has also frozen federal funding, attempted to deport students, and revoked visas — although many of these actions have been challenged in court.

What Could Social Media Vetting Even Look Like?

The memo didn’t outline specifics, but it’s not hard to guess where it might be heading. First of all, during Trump’s first term, visa applicants were required to provide five years of social media history, including usernames for all social media platforms enabling immigration officials to review applicants’ posts, activity, and affiliations. Then, in April 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would consider “antisemitic activity on social media” and the harassment of Jewish individuals as potential grounds for denying immigration benefits, though specific acts were not defined, leaving many uncertain about what type of activity could fall into these categories. Now, this new memo hints that social media vetting will be expanded even further, but it fails to clarify what kind of online behavior would be flagged, which may cause an overall chilling effect of free speech on social media.

What Should International Students Do Right Now?

While there’s still no clear outline of what the expanded vetting will include, the guidance from experts so far has centered around caution and communication. Thomas Caleel, former Director of MBA Admissions at Wharton, offered guidance in a video posted May 27 on his TikTok @admittedlyco.“International students, contact your university and see what they recommend,” he said.

@admittedlyco Time to scrub your phone. Seriously. The U.S. government is now requiring social media vetting for international student visa applicants—and all interviews have been canceled for now. Could this expand to U.S. students too? What might schools or the government look for next? What do you think happens from here? Drop your thoughts below. #collegeadmissions #collegeapps #internationalstudents #collegebound #digitalfootprint ♬ original sound – admittedlyco

He also offered another suggestion: “Scrub not just your social media, but your entire mobile device.” But should students really go to such lengths under these uncertain circumstances? While some are bound to push back and not cede their First Amendment rights, others believe it may be better to be safe than sorry.

For those who fall into the latter camp, immigration attorney Ernest J. Edwards shared more advice via his TikTok account @EdwardsImmigrationLaw. “Just monitor your digital footprint, avoid controversial and political posts, avoid political activism online or offline — even minor activity can trigger visa concerns and if you’re already in the U.S. on the F1 Visa, just make sure to follow all rules strictly.”

Until more definitive answers come from the State Department, international students are left navigating a tense moment in U.S. immigration policy — one where their education, future, and even their Instagram feeds may suddenly carry much higher stakes.