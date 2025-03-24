10 Big Changes ‘Snow White’ Made In The Live-Action Remake

The Snow White live-action remake has finally arrived! Although the 1937 animated classic has taken a well-deserved spot in animation history, this remake offers a much-needed update to the story. After facing several controversies ahead of its release, the film, which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has sparked plenty of discussion. Zegler, in particular, has drawn attention for her outspoken approach when promoting the movie, emphasizing it would include key differences from the traditional fairy tale love story that would instead focus on Snow White’s strength and resilience.

Beyond the film itself, both Zegler and Gadot have been vocal about their opposing views on the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Zegler expressing support for Palestine and Gadot holding a pro-Israel stance. Their differing perspectives have led to some noticeably awkward moments, including their joint appearance at the 2025 Oscars.

But controversy is nothing new for Snow White. Over the years, many have revisited the classic tale, calling out the very themes this remake seeks to challenge, most notably, Snow White’s helplessness and her reliance on Prince Charming.

So, how does this manifest in the new version of the beloved fairytale? Let’s take a closer look at the story of Snow White and explore the biggest differences between this film and Disney’s 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Disney’s Snow White follow.

There is more information about Snow White’s parents

As the 2025 film opens, viewers are transported to a beautiful kingdom where Snow White and her parents rule with fairness and kindness. In this version, the kingdom plays a much larger role.

As the young princess grows up, viewers see her family loved by the kingdom’s people, who share flower crowns and apple pies in a land filled with warmth and joy. However, tragedy soon strikes as Snow White’s mother passes away, and in time, the Evil Queen arrives from a distant land, enchanting Snow White’s father with her beauty. After gaining power, the Queen reduces Snow White to a servant, setting the stage for the story to unfold.

Snow White’s name has a different origin

Snow White’s name also has a different origin in the 2025 film. While the original tale attributes her name to her skin being white as snow, this adaptation takes a different approach. Instead, Snow White is named after the snowy storm on the night of her birth, which can be a symbol of the resilience that has been with her since the very beginning.

There is no Prince Charming

In the 2025 adaptation, there is no Prince Charming. Instead, viewers are introduced to Jonathan, a bandit and rebel who brings a refreshing dynamic to the story. Some may see this as a downgrade, but not in my book!

Unlike the original prince, Jonathan actually shares more screen time with Snow White, building a real connection. He’s also charming and in love with her. On top of that, their banter is a lot more entertaining than the almost nonexistent connection Snow White had with the prince in the original movie.

She saves Jonathan first

Snow White is also the first to save Jonathan. After being caught stealing from the castle, Jonathan is captured by the guards. As punishment, he’s tied to the castle gates and left to freeze to death.

When the guards aren’t looking, Snow White secretly unties him, believing the punishment to be cruel and unjust. She urges him to run, setting the stage for their growing connection and her awakening to the harsh realities of the kingdom.

There is no cutting out of any hearts

In the original film, the Evil Queen orders the huntsman to kill Snow White, but when he can’t go through with it, he brings back a pig’s heart as proof of her supposed death.

In the live-action remake, the huntsman takes a different approach. Instead of a heart, he returns with an apple as a false token of Snow White’s demise. His deception is quickly uncovered, and he’s immediately thrown into jail.

We get more Dopey but less Grumpy

One of the biggest differences — and a definite highlight, in my opinion — is the new subplot involving Dopey. In the 2025 version, Dopey starts off as shy and withdrawn, often feeling alienated and teased by the rest of the group. However, with Snow White’s encouragement, he slowly comes out of his shell.He even begins to whistle, and *spoiler alert* he talks! Overcoming his fear, Dopey eventually finds his voice and is even revealed to be the narrator of the film.

This, however, does diminish the endearing storyline of Grumpy having to come around to accept Snow White in the 1937 version. In that version, he completely despises Snow White being in their cabin but slowly warms up to her through the different acts of kindness she does for them, like baking pies, and helping around the house.

Less apple pies?

Although apples were an iconic piece in the latter half of the original, in the 2025 version, there is no apple use beyond the beginning. In the original, the Evil Queen looks for Snow White in an old lady’s disguise. As the animals try to warn Snow White of the old woman’s true identity, she instead invites her in when she’s making apple pies.

When the Evil Queen shows up as an old lady in the 2025 remake, she’s not welcomed by Snow White making an apple pie. Instead, she hands Snow White the apple to eat. Another key difference is that the apple in this version is given to Snow White as a token of gratitude for her father’s generosity rather than being a magical gift that grants a wish, as in the original.

The Evil Queen’s death is different

While on the topic of the Evil Queen, her death is much more family-friendly in the 2025 remake. Instead of falling off a cliff, she meets her death at the hands of the mirror she obsessed over throughout the film. In a fit of rage, she shatters the mirror before it, ironically, freezes her and takes her away.

Snow White regains her father’s kingdom

The end of the 2025 film is also more fleshed out, showing Snow White in the once-again cheerful kingdom, thriving alongside Jonathan and all of her sidekicks. The finale scene is very reminiscent of the opening when her father and mother ruled the kingdom.

There are several new songs

What’s a good musical without some great songs? In this case, there are new tracks for Disney fans to love. The most notable include “Waiting on a Wish,” which sets Snow White into motion as she takes action for her kingdom, and “Princess Problem,” sung by Jonathan. This song points to Snow White not fully understanding the feelings and lives of those living outside of the castle.

BRB, just going to see Snow White for a second time.