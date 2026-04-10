While we all patiently wait for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to hit theaters on May 1, Doechii and Lady Gaga are keeping us fed with their song “Runway,” off the new film’s soundtrack. But who’s singing on “Runway” with these two queens? Fans have a (very convincing) theory it’s Bruno Mars.

If there’s one thing the internet loves more than a surprise song drop, it’s a mystery — and “Runway,” by Doechii and Lady Gaga delivers both. The brand new track hit streaming the night of April 9, giving us all something to enjoy as we all oh-so-impatiently wait for DWP2. It’s hard to ignore the catchy beat and even catchier lyrics that Doechii and Lady Gaga never fail to deliver, but within seconds of pressing play, listeners clocked a mysterious voice that they’re fully convinced belongs to Bruno Mars. Of course, fans have yet to receive confirmation (for now), but that hasn’t stopped the internet from going full detective mode, dissecting every syllable like it’s a Grammy-winning whodunnit.

Adding even more intrigue? “Runway” isn’t just a standalone single — it’s tied to one of the most anticipated fashion-film moments of the year. This track marks the first release from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, which is officially hitting theaters on May 1. I can confirm, it does feel like time is moving at a glacial pace with how far away that feels. As fans gear up for the return of icy stares, impossible standards, and quotable lines we’ll all be adding to our everyday lingo, “Runway” is already setting the tone. And if the fan speculation about Bruno Mars’s presence on the track is true, we might be witnessing one of the most low-key iconic collaborations of the year.

To start off, the song opens with the smooth, mysterious voice (allegedly Bruno Mars) saying, “No matter what, no matter what, you got to strut.” According to Spotify, Bruno Mars is credited as one of the producers and writers for the track, so the theory isn’t so far-fetched.

The line itself actually comes from The Nutty Professor, the final line of somewhat arrogant advice that Eddie Murphy’s Buddy Love gives to his alter ego, Sherman Klump. Perhaps Bruno Mars’s alter ego is delivering the line in “Runway?”

Y’all, Bruno Mars has credits as a composer, lyricist, and producer on Lady Gaga and Doechii’s new song "Runway" for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack pic.twitter.com/GQzaMiEpU2 — Bitzen 🌹 (@Abirtzen) April 10, 2026

Además de la intro, la voz de Bruno Mars también puede escucharse en los estribillos de "Runway", la nueva canción de Lady Gaga y Doechii. 👠 pic.twitter.com/SEZDnRbbn0 — LadyGagaMonsterBlog (@LGMonsterBlog) April 10, 2026

BRUNO MARS PRODUCED RUNWAY?? pic.twitter.com/4FkLfJ5mlh — ⋆⭒˚ᶠᵃⁿ she thinks her piss is wine ⋆⭒˚ (@grxndesenigma) April 10, 2026

bruno mars in the writing & production credits of runway? pic.twitter.com/F9QSfyxL6T — M∀YHEM 🇵🇸 (@scarzonreplay) April 10, 2026

Until Doechii, Lady Gaga, or Bruno Mars himself confirm what’s really going on, fans are more than happy to keep speculating, and honestly? That’s half the fun. And with The Devil Wears Prada 2 era finally upon us, “Runway” already feels like the track we’ll be dancing — or in this case — strutting to. That’s all.