Simone Biles
Simone Biles
@simonebiles via Instagram
Simone Biles Fans, Don’t Hold Your Breath For An Opening Ceremony Appearance

Siobhan Robinson

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, besties, but Team USA’s very own star gymnast Simone Biles didn’t make it to the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 26. Since fans are rooting for her so fiercely, her absence at the opening ceremony absolutely did not go unnoticed. So, why was she not there with so many of her teammates?

The truth is simple: Biles decided to skip out on the opening ceremony to prepare for the women’s gymnastics qualifiers on July 28 — which is totally understandable, considering that’s only two days after the opening ceremony date. She’s got bigger fish to fry!

Plus, there were plenty more athletes to watch out for duing the opening ceremony. Team USA has around 592 athletes, with most of them who participated in the Parade of Nations portion of the opening ceremony. Also, while the countries continued to be represented on the world stage through the broadcast, Biles was there in spirit as her parents attended and even spoke with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and rapper Snoop Dogg to give an update about Biles.

“[Simone] is feeling really good,” Biles’ mom, Nellie, said. “I spoke to her this morning and she’s feeling great.”

Don’t worry; there will be plenty of time to watch Biles now that the Games have officially begun. After the qualifying event, the journey for the women’s gymnastics team at the Olympic Games will continue with the women’s team final on July 30. Biles will of course be competing alongside teammates including Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and 16-year-old Olympics newbie Hezly Rivera

Then, on Aug. 1, viewers can watch the women’s all-around final, followed by the women’s vault final on Aug. 3. The women’s uneven bars final will take place on Aug. 4. The last day for women’s gymnastics will be Aug. 5 and will feature the women’s balance beam final along with the women’s floor exercise final.

Even though Simone Biles wasn’t in attendance, fans continue to express their support ahead of her upcoming competition on Twitter.  

It sounds like Biles is putting in the work to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics and I can’t wait to see what she brings to this year’s events!

