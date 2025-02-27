Stop everything you’re doing. The first Shrek 5 teaser has dropped, and a part of my soul has been healed. A full 15 years after the last Shrek movie hit theaters, Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey are back. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to see them in a feature film — everyone’s favorite ogre will be returning to the silver screen next year. Shrek is definitely a blast from the past, and a film that is sure to bring all the nostalgia to the Gen Z audience, who grew up watching the Shrek films.

The first Shrek film debuted on April 22, 2001, and the rest of the films followed in later years, debuting in 2004, 2007, and the final addition, Shrek 4, in 2010. These films literally grew up with Gen Z, so it is safe to say the box office will be benefitting from this target audience. If you thought it was past Shrek’s time and the world would never be blessed with another film from the best animated film series, you would be mistaken. Dreamworks is back to bring us what we all wanted this year, and if you were hopeful we would be seeing more of Shrek in the future, you can cross his return off your bingo card!

Shrek 5 Teaser

The teaser for the fifth Shrek film was released on Feb. 27, and fans were blessed with 27 seconds of a sneak peek into the upcoming film. It featured Shrek and his lovable sidekick, Donkey, in the magic mirror — which took a modern spin on the classic magic mirror and resembled scrolling through an iPhone. Other characters were shown, such as Shrek’s wife, Fiona, Pinocchio, and a brand new teenaged character that seems to be Shrek’s daughter.

Shrek 5 Release date

Although the excitement and anticipation has already begun for the long-awaited Shrek sequel, we have a bit more time ahead of us until the film premieres. Dreamworks is celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2026, and is giving Shrek 5 to us as a Christmas present, debuting in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.

Shrek 5 Cast

Arguably one of the best — and funniest — parts of the Shrek films is the star-studded cast, featuring Hollywood’s best comedians. The main trio is back, with Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. A sequel would not be the same without them, so luckily, they will all be returning to reprise their roles for 2026. Most notably is the newest addition to the cast, Zendaya, who is set to play Shrek’s teenage daughter, Felicia. Shrek is definitely a film unlike Zendaya’s previous roles, and fans are excited to see her performance alongside the returning cast.