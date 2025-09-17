Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) has officially ended, which means our time in Cousins has sadly come to an end (for now, at least). From the swoonworthy fireplace scene to the complicated love life of Belly Conklin, the world of Cousins Beach takes me back to young love and the ups and downs of teenage years — and it makes me want to watch all the shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty that I can find.

It’s easy to get immersed in the world that Jenny Han has perfectly curated in her book adaptation. The Taylor Swift-coded scenes and intricate references to the book series has made it a show that is binge-worthy and loveable. It’s a beautiful representation of the trials of tribulations of teenage years as all the characters deal with grief, friendship, love, and drama. Because of that, viewers see themselves, or their past selves, in the pang of nostalgia that is summer love and first romances.

If you miss the feeling you had after you first watched TSITP, or you simply miss the show already even though the finale just aired on Sept. 17, I’m here to fill the void. Here are 11 shows similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty that emulate summer vibes, fresh love, love triangles, and more.

XO, Kitty

One thing Jenny Han is going to do is give you a TV series that makes you feel like you’re 16 all over again. Han’s XO, Kitty is a spinoff of her hit book series To All The Boys I Loved Before. It follows the story of Kitty Covey as she makes a grand gesture to reunite with her long-distance first love. She finds herself in a more complicated love triangle (or should I say love square?) than Belly, which I didn’t think was possible. As Kitty is finding herself among her new feelings, you fall in love with the reality depicted of what it means to be 16 and discovering love in varying capacities. Catch up with all of Kitty’s love interests on Netflix.

One Tree Hill

Before the love triangle of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, there was the love triangle of Brooke, Peyton, and Lucas in One Tree Hill. Much like TSITP, the 2003 hit show was filled with teen angst, drama, and romance throughout the pivotal years of high school and beyond. It’s easy to get swooped up in the lives of the Tree Hill friend group as well as the small town it takes place in. If you’re missing the small-town-esque vibes of TSITP’s filming locations, you don’t have to look far with One Tree Hill — both shows were shot in Wilmington, North Carolina. From small towns to teen drama, both One Tree Hill and TSITP give you an escape into friend groups that grow up together. The Scott Brothers walked so the Fisher Brothers could run. P.S. Nathan girlies are Conrad girlies — I don’t make the rules. You can stream it on Hulu, Prime Video, and Max.

Outer Banks

I’m convinced the Pogues and the friends of Cousins Beach all exist in the same beach town in some multiverse. You know summer has truly begun when the friend groups of TSITP and Outer Banks (OBX) return to your screen. Though the friend group of OBX might go for wild treasure hunts rather than run to the beach for fun, the show emulates the summer love, vibes, and feeling of salty air and golden hues that make up TSITP. OBX and TSITP are both quintessential stories of lifelong friends sticking together to battle the ups and downs of life together. You can find the Pogue friend group streaming on Netflix.

Heartstopper

If there is one thing that TSITP has taught us, it’s that young love is complicated and might be with someone you wouldn’t expect. Heartstopper is a heartwarming series that follows Charlie and Nick as they realize their friendship might be something more. Its coming-of-age story is reminiscent of finding yourself as you navigate a world of societal expectations.

Sweet Magnolias

If you fell in love with the friendship of Beck and Laurel in TSITP, then Sweet Magnolias will have you craving to escape with your childhood friends to a small town as you go through adulthood. The lifelong friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue stick together as they experience loss, relationships, friendship, and more. The story of womanhood and friendship mixed with small-town charm makes for an endearing, binge-worthy show. You can find your new favorite small town on Netflix.

Summertime

As Belly seems to never leave her small town oasis in Cousins Beach, the main character in Summertime, Summer, longs to leave her small town and experience the world. Summertime is the perfect show if you’re still craving a love story, but want to move on from the small-town trope. In her journey to discover the world, Summer discovers love with a motorcyclist, Ale. I think summer romance should just be its own genre at this point. Summertime is available to stream on Netflix.

Dawson’s Creek

In many ways, TSITP is the modern-day Dawson’s Creek. On top of the similar love triangles and teen drama tropes, there are many parallels between the hit show that came out in 1998 and The Summer I Turned Pretty. The prom breakup scene in TSITP Season 2 was teen heartbreak at its finest, but that wasn’t the first time fans were screaming at their TVs because of emotionally-unavailable men. The resemblance between Belly’s prom heartbreak and a scene in Dawson’s Creek was uncanny, causing fans to compare Joey and Belly. For the sake of wanting you to experience the heartbreak in real-time while watching Dawson’s Creek, I’ll spare you the details, but all I’ll say is apparently prom, lavender dresses, and corsages have bad luck. If you’re craving the excitement and nostalgia for your teen self that you felt when watching TSITP for the first time, relive it while binging Dawson’s Creek on Hulu, Prime Video, or Max.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is the perfect coming-of-age companion show for TSITP. Honestly, Devi and Belly would be best friends. Both main characters are finding themselves while juggling young love and friendship. Devi deals with grief, loss, education struggles, and relationship struggles all while just trying to make it through the rollercoaster that is high school — and Belly can definitely relate. Never Have I Ever is a feel-good watch that will make you feel like you’re best friends with Devi. You might even scream at the TV a few times as she chooses between multiple guys vying for her love (do I dare say I’m Team Paxton?). Never Have I Ever is available to watch on Netflix.

With Love

As seen by TSITP, nothing is stronger than a sibling bond. In the show With Love, siblings Jorge and Lily Diaz support each other as they try to find love, or what love truly means. Their stories take place over holidays and family get-togethers, creating a wild and twisted journey of romance. With Love will have you giggling and kicking your feet with its scenes of fateful run-ins, coincidences, and proximity tropes. You can binge-watch the show on Prime Video.

The Lake

The Prime Video comedy TV show The Lake tells the story of Justin, who just returned home from abroad after breaking up with his partner. When he returns, he makes it his mission to build a bond with his biological daughter, who he gave up for adoption in his teens. While connecting with his daughter, he deals with family struggles, and memories from his past. The setting of a lakehouse is perfect for all the summer vibes. It might not be Susannah’s beach house, but it will fulfill the feeling of summer drama, love, and making memories.

Love, Victor