Finished ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ On Netflix? Here Are 4 Similar Shows To Watch Next

After virtually no press around Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix released its newest drama series on Feb. 6 and it had me HOOKED. A brief recap for those of you who may not have seen it but have seen it pop up in your new releases, Apple Cider Vinegar follows wellness guru, Belle Gibson, and her journey gaining followers all while lying to them over a fake cancer diagnosis that she “cured” with the help of dieting. In contrast, we also follow another wellness guru-type, Milla, who is actually diagnosed with an arm cancer and cures it with the help of juicing. As the series goes on, we see how Belle grows into this lie she has so carefully fabricated and how it impacts not only Milla through the later stages of her cancer but also other vulnerable cancer patients. Trust me, you’ll be hooked.

While the show perfectly wraps up Belle and Milla’s differing stories, white watching you may have been reminded of shows that are similar to this one or just wanted to indulge in other shows with the same vibe since Belle’s story has come to a close. Here are some other shows to hold you over.

Baby Reindeer on Netflix Similar to ACV’s first-person type of storytelling, Baby Reindeer follows Donny as he navigates through having a stalker who has infiltrated his whole life and being. As a result, he is forced to confront vulnerable areas of his life that he has otherwise pushed down and away. This show had me hooked and binge-watching the same way I did with ACV and safe to say, if you love a good dark, thrilling drama, this is the show for you. Black Mirror on Netflix If you liked ACV’s look into twisted minds and how they work, then Black Mirror is the show for you. Each episode marks a new story, completely unrelated to the last, with a central focus on something different. In essence, no two stories are the same in any way. Each episode has always had me hooked, and if you love a good plot twist, I could not recommend it more. Now with six seasons and a teased seventh to return, this is the perfect time to consume yourself with the Black Mirror universe. The White Lotus on Max Do you *love* mystery dramas? Then, The White Lotus is the show for you, with some murder sprinkled into it to make it all the more exciting. Each season follows a new destination travel site and a new group of tourists as they witness their secrets unfolding and a whole lot of new darkness taking over their trip. Season three is set to premiere on Feb. 16 so if you binge watch ACV, The White Lotus will be right there waiting for you at the end. Yellowjackets on Paramount+ If you were a fan of ACV’s style of jumping between past and present to unlock and understand new mysteries and thrills, then Yellowjackets is the show for you. Following a group of young girls after their plane crashes into the wilderness, the group must learn to fend for themselves and resort to dark, brutalist methods of survival. Season three is set to premiere on Feb. 14, so once you finish ACV then you can also turn to this show as more and more secrets become revealed as the season progresses.

If you’re an avid lover of dramas then these shows will definitely appeal to you as they are some of my *personal* favorites that I could watch again and again. Happy viewing!