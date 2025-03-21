Get Your Innie Ready: ‘Severance’ Has Been Renewed For Season 3

Innies and outies, I am so excited to share that Apple TV+’s hit series, Severance, is officially returning for a third season. The series debuted in 2022 and became a sleeper hit before a 3-year hiatus. Then, Season 2 premiered in early 2025 to critical acclaim and a return to the world of Lumon. As the series progressed and fans got closer to actually figuring out what really lurks behind the severed floor, Season 2’s finale ended on a cliffhanger that left fans wanting more. While we may not have answers on what the goats really do or what will happen to characters like Miss Huang, we do have confirmation that the series will be returning for a third season, and I am already sitting in front of my TV ready to watch. Here’s everything to know about Severance Season 3

On Mar. 21, director Ben Stiller tweeted that so many Severance fans had been asking for a third season. Stiller also tagged Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple in the tweet. Minutes later, Cook responded back proclaiming that Season 3 was available upon request, and posted a video of various Severance clips revolving around the number 3. Apple TV then posted a Reel to their Instagram to officially announce Season 3, ending the questions on whether the show would be getting renewed.

When Will Severance Season 3 Be Release?

As of right now, there is no official release date for Severance’s third season. In a March 21 interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner and creator Dan Erickson expressed the potential for Season 3 to come out a lot faster than Season 2. “I would hope that Season 3 comes sooner,” he said before explaining that Season 2 took so long to make because of the Hollywood strikes back in 2023. “Having done it twice now, there is more of a sense of understanding procedurally what works and how to streamline it, so our goal is never to draw out people’s pain for three years. And I hope that we don’t have to do that again.”

Even though we don’t have a release date for Season 3, I would suspect that it may potentially get released towards the end of 2026 or in the first few months of 2027. But not even our innies can decipher when Severance will return to our screens. However long it may be, I’ll be ready.