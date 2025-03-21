Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10 of Severance follow. Although Apple TV’s Severance has many twists and turns, no one could’ve expected all that happened in the Season 2 finale. From *that* ending scene where viewers got to witness innie Mark choose Helly in front of Gemma to Mr. Milchick getting an entire marching band for the innies, the finale episode was a lot to take in, and of course, fans had a lot to say about it (through memes) online. Not only did the finale give fans some answers to questions they’ve been hoping for, but it also ended on a cliffhanger before fans got to know what would ultimately become of the Macrodata Refinement innies.

The episode also showed Mark finishing Cold Harbor as the time ticked closer to Gemma dying on her separate severed floor. Mark and his outie came up with a plan to somehow rescue Gemma, even if it meant the other innies would be at risk of death. After Mark completed Cold Harbor, Lumon’s celebration of Mark’s accomplishment was as extravagant as you could imagine: A statue of Kier Eagan congratulating Mark on his work. While Mr. Milchick stood with the statue and addressed Mark’s accomplishments, it was revealed that he’d put together an entire marching band number with the Choreography & Merriment workers, giving viewers the long-awaited follow-up to the first dance experience in Season 1. The marching band sequence was bigger than anything Severance had done in the past, and fans didn’t waste time reacting to this chaotic surprise on X.

I know this is the finale but can we get a bonus episode of Milchick just vibing with the Lumon marching band for an hour? #Severance pic.twitter.com/YO6UVmZwUi — adam (@adamofavalor) March 21, 2025

the marching band while everything is going down #severance pic.twitter.com/NRgyKUcqMo — gaby ✧ (@howellaboutphil) March 21, 2025

Not only were the fans living for the marching band number, but they also obsessed over Tramell Tillman’s ICONIC dance moves during the sequence. Milchick definitely got his chance to shine during this moment, and I was immediately hooked.

With the fast-paced energy and the loud music, Severance fans were once again treated to another musical number that will live in our heads rent free.

The marching band scene is living rent free #Severance pic.twitter.com/IMj0tGT91z — Marty Summa Jr (@MartyMcFly34) March 21, 2025

Who knew Milchick & the Choreography and Merriment all-star band was the unexpected gift of the #Severance Season 2 finale @severance_tv 😁🤩 pic.twitter.com/4AzKVDV93H — Francene (@loves2golf4fun) March 21, 2025

Seeing as it may take a while for Season 3 to come out, I will be rewatching Milchick’s marching band sequence on repeat until further notice. Whatever happens next in the world of Severance, I hope to see the Choreography & Merriment innies return in some way.