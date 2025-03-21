Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Tramell Tillman in \'Severance\' Season 2, Episode 10
Photo By Apple TV+
These ‘Severance’ Marching Band Memes Are Just *Too* Good

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10 of Severance follow. Although Apple TV’s Severance has many twists and turns, no one could’ve expected all that happened in the Season 2 finale. From *that* ending scene where viewers got to witness innie Mark choose Helly in front of Gemma to Mr. Milchick getting an entire marching band for the innies, the finale episode was a lot to take in, and of course, fans had a lot to say about it (through memes) online. Not only did the finale give fans some answers to questions they’ve been hoping for, but it also ended on a cliffhanger before fans got to know what would ultimately become of the Macrodata Refinement innies. 

The episode also showed Mark finishing Cold Harbor as the time ticked closer to Gemma dying on her separate severed floor. Mark and his outie came up with a plan to somehow rescue Gemma, even if it meant the other innies would be at risk of death. After Mark completed Cold Harbor, Lumon’s celebration of Mark’s accomplishment was as extravagant as you could imagine: A statue of Kier Eagan congratulating Mark on his work. While Mr. Milchick stood with the statue and addressed Mark’s accomplishments, it was revealed that he’d put together an entire marching band number with the Choreography & Merriment workers, giving viewers the long-awaited follow-up to the first dance experience in Season 1. The marching band sequence was bigger than anything Severance had done in the past, and fans didn’t waste time reacting to this chaotic surprise on X.

Not only were the fans living for the marching band number, but they also obsessed over Tramell Tillman’s ICONIC dance moves during the sequence. Milchick definitely got his chance to shine during this moment, and I was immediately hooked. 

With the fast-paced energy and the loud music, Severance fans were once again treated to another musical number that will live in our heads rent free. 

Seeing as it may take a while for Season 3 to come out, I will be rewatching Milchick’s marching band sequence on repeat until further notice. Whatever happens next in the world of Severance, I hope to see the Choreography & Merriment innies return in some way. 

