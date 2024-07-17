Selena Gomez’s Reaction To Earning Her First Emmy Nom For Acting Was So Sweet

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on July 17, and one first-time nod has fans shedding happy tears. After many years of acting, Selena Gomez finally got an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, and her reaction to her nomination was *everything.*

For those who didn’t know, Gomez had been passed over for the category the last two years, while her OMITB co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, have received five nominations between the two of them since 2022.

In the series, Gomez plays Mabel Mora, an artist who finds herself engulfed in a true crime mystery with Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short), fellow tenants of the building she lives in, The Arconia.

Before Only Murders in the Building, Gomez already had a ton of acting roles under her belt, having starred in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and several hit movies such as Monte Carlo, Ramona and Beezus, Spring Breakers, and Another Cinderella Story. She even voiced Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania films.

Needless to say, Gomez has been putting in work over the years, so it’s no surprise that she got a little emotional after learning of her Emmy nomination. Not long after the nominations were revealed, Gomez took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a smiling face with a tear emoji along with Variety’s post announcing her long overdue nod.

But Gomez wasn’t the only one a bit emotional over her first-ever Emmy nomination. Fans have been taking to X/ Twitter to celebrate the actress’ latest achievement while also sharing how proud they are of her.

selena gomez worked so hard since she was a child and made her way to the top and that’s why i’ll always supported her no matter what pic.twitter.com/mzPO4ZrR7l — ♕ (@selenafortune) July 17, 2024

Selena Gomez winning Cannes Best Actress and getting her first Emmy acting nomination for Only Murders in the Building in a span of three months is honestly a whole kind of flex #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mFeEyeSvkp — Nicol (@nikowl) July 17, 2024

YESSSSS MY GIRL IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!!😭😭🩷 SO HAPPY FOR YOU @selenagomez — loren🦋🎀|| C,XOXO (@camilaxselg) July 17, 2024

Selena Emmy nomination OMFGGGG !!!!!!!! So so sooo deserveeeeed incredibly proud of you @selenagomez 🥹🥹🥹 — Reece (@ReeceCancho) July 17, 2024

Gomez also earned a nomination for her work as an executive producer on Only Murders In The Building under the “Best Comedy Series” category, which she received nods for in 2022 and 2023. With the addition of her two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Culinary Series (Selena + Chef and Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays) and her Children’s and Family Emmy nod for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania), Gomez is now the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer in Emmy history.

Given Gomez’s stellar performance in the Hulu series and her impressive resume, it was only a matter of time before she received an Emmy nomination for acting. Now that she has, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that she’ll take home the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress In A Comedy Series on September 15.