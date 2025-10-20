Selena Gomez Apparently Responded To That Hailey Bieber “Feud” On IG

Just when we thought the whole Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez conversation had cooled off, it looks like Gomez may have entered the chat again. On Oct. 18, Gomez appeared to respond to Hailey Bieber’s comments about being “pitted against other people” during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. While Bieber didn’t mention specific names, fans were quick to assume the comments were about Gomez — after Bieber’s beauty brand, rhode, just launched in Sephora, the same retailer that carries Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand.

In an Instagram story post that was reportedly posted and then deleted Saturday morning, Gomez wrote, “Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.” The post, assumed to be a response to Bieber’s WSJ interview, was short but impactful.

Bieber’s Original Comments

In her recent WSJ interview, Bieber opened up about life in the public eye and how exhausting it can be when you are constantly pitted against other women. “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber told the publication. She also added that there’s “space for everybody” in the beauty industry, although she went on to say that she doesn’t “feel competitive with people I’m not inspired by.”

That last line particularly caught attention online, as many fans interpreted it as shade towards Gomez. While Bieber didn’t name her directly, the timing of the comment left fans raising eyebrows. With Rhode being acquired by e.l.f. Cosmetics and then expanding to Sephora on the same shelves that Rare Beauty continues to dominate, people couldn’t help but think that her comments might’ve been referencing Gomez — even if unintentionally.

Selena Gomez puts an end to the ongoing narrative between her and Hailey Bieber:



“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for… pic.twitter.com/feqzrUrUqB — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 18, 2025

Gomez’s Apparent Response To Bieber’s Comment

Gomez’s story post, while brief, seemed to carry a lot of meaning. Beyond standing up for herself, she also seemed to defend Bieber. “Just leave the girl alone,” she wrote, seemingly urging her fans to not attack or hate on Bieber. It’s not the first time she’s spoken out on Bieber’s behalf — in the past, Gomez has told her followers to stop sending hate to others in her name.

Her words showed empathy for how exhausting it can be to constantly be compared to others — especially as women in the same industry. By saying, “There is room for everyone,” Gomez reminded her followers that competition and kindness can exist at the same time. The statement aligns perfectly with her long standing message of positivity.

Why Fans Care So Much

At this point, both women have made it clear that they are over this ongoing drama — but the only thing the internet loves more than a feud is dragging that feud for way too long. With Rare Beauty and rhode both thriving, the overlap in their brands keep the two connected in ways neither of them seem to want. Gomez’s message is a reminder that she is ready to move on — and maybe that everyone else should, too.

Whether you’re Team Rare, Team rhode, or just Team Over It, one thing’s for sure: It’s time we all take Gomez’s advice and choose peace.